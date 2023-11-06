Quinn Estates wins Housebuilder Award for supporting local skills growth at the ‘Oscars of housebuilding’

Last night (Thursday 2 November), Quinn Estates was recognised with another industry win at the Housebuilder Awards 2023. The Kent-based mixed-use developer was presented with Best Community Initiative for addressing the local skills need with the first of its kind college building at the EKC Civil Engineering Training Centre (East Kent Colleges Group) in Hersden, one of the most deprived wards in Kent.

The winners were announced by host comedian Joel Dommett at a prestigious black-tie event at the InterContinental London – The O2, which also included a drinks reception and dinner. The awards recognise the best in the housebuilding industry from design and sustainability to community impact and regeneration. Considered to be the Oscars of housebuilding, the Housebuilder Awards is voted on by industry leaders.

Located on the southern side of the A28 off Island Road in Hersden, Kent, The EKC Group Civil Engineering Training Centre is focused on construction and civil engineering. It was built in response to the national skills gap to ensure the development of the right skills locally to deliver economic growth.

A report by the Construction Skills Network in June 2022 found that more than a quarter of a million extra construction workers will be needed by 2026 to meet projected demands in the UK civil engineering sector, so this centre, a first of its kind, is a hugely positive and innovative step in addressing this.

The ground-breaking centre has been funded in its entirety by Quinn Estates and gifted to East Kent Colleges Group. Known as the EKC Civil Engineering Training Centre, it will cater for around 300 students at any time, studying courses ranging from construction certifications to full civil engineering apprenticeships. The 3,000 sq. ft facility includes a series of outdoor ‘stations’ where students can develop skills, including drainage and bricklaying. Inside is a training centre, office and other facilities.

