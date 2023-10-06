Recognition for university Careers and Employability team’s “first-rate” service

Wrexham University’s Careers and Employability Service has been recognised for the high-quality support it provides to students and graduates.

The institution’s Careers and Employability Service has been awarded the Association of Graduate Advisory Services (AGCAS)’s Membership Quality Standard certificate, which is presented to higher education providers, which demonstratehigh standards of professional delivery in the support that its Careers and Employability Service provides.

The team at PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University providesexpertiseand opportunities for potential students, current students, and graduates by offering careers planning support, work opportunities and extracurricular employability events, guidance on writing CVs, personal statements, job applications, and more.

They also offer self-directed careers education tools and learning resources to develop skills and confidence.

As part of the process of gaining the AGCAS accreditation,Wrexham University’s Careers and Employability Service was peer reviewed by the Head of Careers and Employability at Chester University.

Lucy Jones, Careers and Employability Manager at Wrexham University, said:

“Speaking on behalf of the team, I’d like to express how delighted we are to have achieved this important accreditation, which gives that assurance that we are providing a first-rate service and outstanding support to our students and graduates.

“AGCAS is the professional body for higher education employability professionals, so it recognises that the service we provide is meeting the standards and requirements for those currently in higher education.

“I’m extremely proud of the team for all of their hard work – this recognition demonstrates that excellent quality, and demonstrates to our students and graduates that they are receiving a first-rate service.”

Diane Appleton, Head of Careers and Employability at Chester University, added:

“For the review, Lucy had to provide examples of evidence against nine Pillars of Professionalism grouped around the themes of service leadership and management, stakeholder insight and collaboration and professional expertise.

“After an in-depth review of all the documentation and two discussions with Lucy, it was clear that Careers and Employability at Wrexham University meets the Quality Standard.

“Congratulations to Lucy and her team who have demonstrated their commitment and professionalism in this area, which makes a key contribution to the university, students and graduates and all its stakeholders.”

