Report reveals a lack of awareness and poor career advice is impacting apprenticeship uptake

More needs to be done to raise awareness of the benefits of apprenticeships it was revealed today, after a new survey of young people revealed a worrying drop in the number thinking about vocational learning.

The In-Comm Training Annual Barometer, which surveyed over 350 16 to 21-year-olds, saw a 9% drop in the number of individuals considering an apprenticeship (80%), with more than half (54%) of those questioned saying they had no idea of the schemes available in their area.

Worryingly, only a third of respondents are confident the government understands skills and the support young people need to gain employment.

Released during National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), the results are being used by In-Comm Training as a rallying call to get schools, colleges, employers, training providers, local authorities and government to do more to educate teachers, parents and learners on the opportunities of becoming an apprentice.

There is a massive responsibility on businesses – regardless of size – to engage with local community groups and schools to showcase the opportunities and pathways available to them.

“You could say four fifths considering an apprenticeship is healthy, I get that. However, we’ve been feeling a drop in enthusiasm on the ground for a while now and this report underlines the upturn in learners choosing vocational learning isn’t growing at the pace we want,” explained Gareth Jones, Managing Director of In-Comm Training.

“This isn’t the message we wanted to be pushing during NAW, but all of the organisations involved in the skills ecosystem need to heed this warning and start working even closer together to change perceptions and deliver better career advice.”

He continued:

“Learners have spoken. This feedback is directly from young people making decisions on the pathways they’re taking for their careers, and these are exactly the groups we should be targeting to explain the huge benefits of vocational learning.

“Teachers and schools were the most common source of information (48%), followed by parents (17%) and word-of-mouth (12%). This underlines the importance of working with education so they fully understand what is involved and how far apprentices can take a young person.

“Poor career advice that sees learners start the wrong full-time course can later block funding and access to apprenticeships when they want to reassess their options. This is a major concern.”

In-Comm Training already works with 50 local schools and community groups through a host of STEM-related activities and open days.

The training provider has reaffirmed its commitment to do more by doubling this number over the next twelve months and is asking that the rest of the sector joins it in embracing the growing challenge.

“Our factories are where the magic is at,” pointed out Gareth.

“Industry has an ethical and moral role to play in ensuring the sustainability of advanced engineering and manufacturing in Britain, whilst also delivering social impact by providing exceptional career opportunities.”

Sarah Duella, Senior Careers Lead at Shire Oak Academy, added her support:

“This report is a wake-up call. Apprenticeships must be promoted as a first choice, not a backup plan.

“Too many young people are making life-changing decisions without clear, current careers advice. When students see that apprenticeships lead to skilled jobs, real progression and even degree-level qualifications, attitudes change fast.

“Schools, employers and training providers have to work closer together to make sure every learner understands the full range of options before choosing their future.”

The ability to earn whilst learning (62%) continues to be the main driver for choosing an apprenticeship, with on-the-job training the second most popular reason as it can accelerate competence by putting the knowledge into practice.

Three fifths of young people would consider starting a course after their A-levels, whilst 54% believe gaining an apprenticeship is equivalent to a degree.

In a rare encouraging finding from the In-Comm Training Barometer, 43% of learners felt the government’s budget changes have made them feel more positively about going down the vocational route.

This resonates with the early findings of the In-comm Employer Barometer, as 76% of companies are considering taking on more apprentices because of the potential increase in funding for recruiting under 25s.

“A recent report by The Centre for Social Justice pointed out 400,000 graduates were not in work and claiming Universal Credit – that is a striking figure and shows the importance of having different educational routes that can deliver strong employment prospects,” added Gareth.

“We know that apprenticeships offer the best way of bridging the skills gap if we can get the learner matched with the employer – that’s the key. Companies can train the young person in the culture of the business, while the individual can benefit from guaranteed employment and the possibility of a degree.

“The latter can be achieved without the £100,000 fee associated with going to university and being paid a weekly wage by your employer in the process.”

He concluded:

“We know vocational learning delivers fantastic careers and a solution for sectors with an ageing workforce. The challenge for industry is to find a way to work with education to get the message to as many learners, their teachers and parents as possible, as they are proven to have the biggest influence on an individual’s decision-making process. This advice and guidance need to come from an educated position.”