RNN Group Celebrates Apprentices During National Careers Week

RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR)) held their annual Apprenticeship Awards last week at the Wharncliffe Restaurant, Rotherham College.

Apprentices in the fields of Construction, Engineering & Motor Vehicle, Health, Childcare, Teaching, Business Administration and Hospitality were celebrated for their hard work and achievements at the RNN Group’s Colleges, with parents, carers and employers sharing in their success.

We also awarded Mears PLC, Philford Design, Southern Electrical, Nexus and MTL with employer awards for their mentorship, dedication, commitment to growth, being an exemplary employer and a beacon of excellence in their fields.

Sinead Ward, Apprentice of the Year in Childcare, was awarded a bursary by the The Feoffees Of The Common Lands Of Rotherham, Rotherham’s oldest charity, supporting the citizens of Rotherham, and especially in the area of education, for her exemplary record and development as an apprentice.

Throughout the evening all the guests were treated to food prepared and served by Rotherham College’s very own Catering and Hospitality learners in the Wharncliffe Restaurant, one of Rotherham’s few fine dining restaurants.

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal said:

“I am so proud of the achievements of all of our apprentices as well as the support from staff, their employers and the apprenticeship teams supporting them.

“Apprenticeship are an incredibly important way of developing the skills needed within the region.”

For more information on Apprenticeships at the RNN Group, visit: https://www.rnngroup.co.uk/partner-with-us-for-employers/our-apprenticeship-scheme-for-employers/