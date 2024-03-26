Ryan’s learner success a ‘rewarding experience’

@BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) employee Ryan Murdie has continued his learner success, having just completed the Level 6 Business and Administration course.

Ryan, who is a Business Skills Advisor at the Hawick site, previously studied on the Level 5 Business and Administration course and was eager to take the next step and further develop his skills in areas such as social media.

Ryan said:

“Working on my qualification with my Assessor, Jane Slack, and with the support of my Line Manager, Alistair Young, I found this a challenging but rewarding experience. I have gained so much knowledge and found that my skills and confidence have developed immensely since completing the course.

“The Social Media unit was a big highlight as it is an area I am interested in and looking to develop. I would like to thank the College for giving me the opportunity to further my studies.”

Jane Slack, who mentored Ryan through his qualification, said:

“I was able to see Ryan’s confidence in his abilities grow throughout the course and it was lovely to have the opportunity to work with Ryan again and support him on his learning and development journey.”

Ryan added:

“I’m delighted to have been given the chance to study while working full-time and I’m looking forward to transferring my new skills to the workplace to help support the DEBI team.”