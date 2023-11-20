Shopping Cart

Salon Perfect Hair and Makeup Fundraiser at SERC

SERC November 20, 2023
0 Comments

Students from the Level 2 Hair and Media Makeup at SERC’s Lisburn Campus put their skills to the test this week, with a very special hair and beauty session in aid of Marie Curie.

The ‘donate what you can’ event raised £100 for the charity, with customers popping in for washes, cuts and blow-dries, or for the more adventurous, a spot of face painting. The team also put together some lovely pamper prizes and sweet treats for a raffle.

Lecturer, Lynn Rainey Thompson said:

“This was a great opportunity for the students to display not only their hair and makeup skills, but to organise an event from start to finish.  The team planned the whole event, organised promotion and collected donations to raffle for the fundraiser.

She added, “There was a great atmosphere in the salon and the students were delighted with the support for their efforts.   It has kick started the festive season for the team.”  

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Skills and apprenticeships
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

