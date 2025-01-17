Scholarship sets up talented rugby player for successful career in industry

A talented rugby player has been given a valuable opportunity to further his education, while continuing to play, thanks to a scholarship from the University of Salford’s Business School.



Adam Hinchliffe is now in his third year studying Business Management with Sport and is expected to graduate with flying colours this summer, after being awarded the scholarship due to his hard work, passion and commitment to the local sporting community.

Adam, who was born and raised in nearby Bury, plays rugby for Blackburn RUFC (Rugby Union Football Club) which he balances along with his studies and working for Salford Red Devils, where he has hopes of continuing his career following graduation in the club’s commercial division. He’s been playing rugby since he was four years old and played the vast majority of his amateur career at Bury RUFC, before joining Blackburn two seasons ago.

On his time studying at Salford and what this opportunity has meant to him, Adam commented: “After college I really wasn’t sure what to do and was stuck at a bit of a crossroads. I love playing rugby so to be able to be fully integrated into other areas of the industry with my role at Salford Red Devils, while being able to apply the sector knowledge I’m building on my course in real-time is invaluable.

“To be given such a huge opportunity through my scholarship has opened up so many doors for me. I’ve had so much support from the University and I’ll graduate with extensive experience in an amazing workplace, as well as a degree, and without the financial worry as my scholarship covers my tuition fees.”

Adam’s role at Salford Red Devils has enabled him to build his experience in other areas of the industry, beyond the field, growing his knowledge on the inner workings of what makes a club successful.

The University was also recently announced as the club’s front of shirt sponsor for the next season, continuing its longstanding partnership which spans more than 15 years.

Lynne Barrow, Director of Recruitment at Salford Business School, said: “As a civic university, fulfilling our pledge to driving social and economic change, while enriching lives and building prosperity across the region, are central priorities for us here at Salford. For this reason, we jumped at the opportunity to support a rising star in our local sporting community.

“To give Adam the chance to further his education here at the University, while enabling a local talented athlete to continue playing the sport he loves, in tandem with earning a degree and being fully immersed into the management side of the sector, was incredibly important to us.”

Adam’s course has equipped him with the skills required to be a future leader in the global sports industry. From event management, marketing and digital technologies, to globalisation and sport media, the extensive knowledge Adam has acquired during his time at Salford, combined with the industry experience he has built at Salford Red Devils across various departments at the club, have set him up for success as he continues progressing towards his graduate career.

Adam concluded: “I couldn’t have asked for a better university experience. Having access to academic learning and being able to apply this knowledge to my role in real-time has motivated me to continue pursuing my dream career in the industry. “The experience and confidence I now have, have enabled me to see that I really can achieve great things in this competitive yet exciting sector, and I cannot thank the University, as well as the team at Salford Red Devils enough for giving me this opportunity to set myself up for a successful career in the industry I care so much about.”