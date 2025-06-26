Senedd election candidates challenged to double apprenticeship funding

An organisation representing training providers across Wales is calling on all political parties and 2026 Senedd election candidates to commit to doubling investment in apprenticeships to support 200,000 apprentices over the next Senedd term.

Launched today (June 24), the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) ‘Manifesto for Apprenticeships: Building a Skills First Economy for Wales’ seeks to “build a Wales that thrives on skills, opportunity and ambition for everyone.”

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, doubling the investment in apprenticeships over the next Senedd term could generate an extra £3.4 billion in additional lifetime earnings for people in Wales over the next 30 years.

“Apprenticeships are not just a pathway to employment; they are the backbone of a prosperous Welsh economy, equipping people across all backgrounds with hands-on skills tailored to the needs of our industries,” says the NTFW manifesto.

“Investing in apprenticeships is an investment in people and in the future of Wales. With fair funding, inclusive access and strong partnerships, apprenticeships can help power a more equal, skilled and resilient nation.

“NTFW urges all Senedd candidates and political parties to commit to this vision. Let’s build a Wales that thrives on skills, opportunity and ambition for everyone.”

Collaboration is a key word throughout the manifesto, as the NTFW seeks to work in partnership with the Welsh Government, Medr, training providers, employers, learners, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

“By collaborating closely with Medr, we can ensure apprenticeship programmes are responsive, innovative and aligned with emerging industry needs,” states the manifesto.

“By working together, we can shape apprenticeship programmes that directly address skills gaps, boost productivity and support economic diversification.”

The NTFW commits to providing equal access to qualifications delivered through the medium of Welsh or bilingually and calls on the next Welsh Government to prioritise mental health and wellbeing support services for apprentices.

The manifesto calls on the next Welsh Government to restore money cut from the apprenticeship budget last year and to introduce long-term, sustainable funding that offers equity with other forms of post-16 education.

It says apprenticeships must be placed at the heart of government policy and calls for a vocational skills strategy, developed in partnership with providers, to determine what is needed to maximise opportunities.

The manifesto also calls for:

a skills system that speaks to the aspirations of a Welsh economy.

people of all ages and backgrounds to be able to retrain or upskill through apprenticeships, driving social mobility and inclusive growth.

increased funding for apprenticeships in growing sectors, such as green energy, digital innovation and healthcare, to future-proof Wales’s workforce.

Apprenticeship opportunities in every part of Wales to support local economies, reduce inequalities and empower communities.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, said:

“We have launched this manifesto to set out what we expect an incoming Welsh Government to prioritise in their policies and skills strategy to boost the economy of Wales. “Our mandate to the next government is to ensure that increased investment is available for apprenticeships. We are seeking that commitment from all candidates running for the next Senedd election.”