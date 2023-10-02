Shopping Cart

From education to employment

September’s Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor October 2, 2023
FE News Top Three: September

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month was a busy one, we had 20 Voices, BLG stream and Digital Poverty Week.

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see September’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: September 2023

In third place we have You Cannot be Serious

By Ian Pryce, Chief Executive at The Bedford College Group

In second place, we have Going Green: What Support is Available for Educators Navigating Sustainability?

By Charlotte Bonner, CEO at EAUC, and Maddie Booth, National Head of Education for Sustainable Development at the Education and Training Foundation.

In first place is The impact of government changes to apprenticeship funding bands and what further change is still needed

By Gareth John, Chief Executive of accountancy training provider First Intuition

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Work and leadership, Featured voices
FE News Editor

