From education to employment

SERC Lecturer and Past Students Nominated for 2023 AIMS Award

SERC May 31, 2023
0 Comments
SERC Theatrical and Media Make-up lecture, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists, all past students of the College,  have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award. (L – R)  Lisa Cunningham-Black, Poppy McGonigle, Ashleigh McMurray, Jay Murdough.

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer in Theatrical and Media Make-up, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award.

AIMS membership consist of more than 130 musical theatre societies across the island of Ireland. The 2023 AIMS nominations were announced on 21 May and were broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube.

Lisa’s team consists of past SERC students Ashleigh McMurray, Poppy McGonigle and Jay Murdough. The team were nominated in the category of Best Visual for their work on The Addams Family Musical performed by St Agnes’ Choral Society at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from 2-6 May 2023.

Lisa commented: “As resident makeup artist at St. Agnes’ Choral Society for the last 25 years, I am delighted to see them receive this nomination. I feel very privileged to have been entrusted to design the character visuals for their recent production of Addams Family in the Grand Opera House. This of course, could not be possible without the hard work, dedication and talent of my pro team of make-up artists, all ex-SERC students.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Killarney on 17 June.

Published in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Student view
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Student view
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

