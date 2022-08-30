Skills Bootcamps: What you need to know

Recent research by leading national training provider The Skills Network reveals updated skills gaps, following its successful acquisition of three new Skills Bootcamps training contracts to deliver training across the country

The UK based provider has revealed the most highly demanded skills across several regions in the UK, including the East Midlands, East of England, Yorkshire, London, the South West, North East, South East, North West and the Cambridge and Peterborough area. Find our more on their website.

This comes following the organisation’s Skills Bootcamp success, securing three large training contracts to deliver Government funded Skills Bootcamps training programmes across these regions.

The Skills Network’s new Skills Bootcamps programmes offer training across a wide variety of sectors, including in care, cyber security, data analysis, digital marketing, infrastructure, project management, software development, sustainability, technical sales and technical service desk.

What are Skills Bootcamps?

Skills Bootcamps are a new £3bn Government initiative introduced to provide targeted skills training provisions, to help close national skills gaps which were intensified following the pandemic.

Offering free intensive training courses at Level 3, these online and flexible programmes take up to 12 weeks to complete. With a requirement of a minimum of ten hours of study a week the programmes provide flexible upskilling opportunities, allowing the learner to fit training in around their schedule and offer a guaranteed job interview on completion.

As economic disruption continues and pressures for businesses mount, Skills Bootcamps are an invaluable resource, offering targeted skills development and attractive employee prospects delivered direct to the employers door.

The programmes also allow individuals to develop key skills demanded in their area, offering solid evidence of their commitment to development and positioning them as an attractive recruit for future employment or progression opportunities.

Paul Wakeling, Executive Director of Curriculum and Quality at The Skills Network shares his thoughts: “The last few years have brought significant disruption in the workplace; from furlough, redundancies and the great resignation and now with the recent double-digit rise in inflation alongside rising energy costs, adaptability and agility from both the employer and employee continues to be critical.

“Now, in support of continued adaptation and development, The Skills Network are pleased to announce our successful acquisition of three Skills Bootcamps training contracts, allowing us to deliver key targeted skills training provisions throughout the country.”

