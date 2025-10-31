Skills Federation launches national research on apprenticeship reforms

As the apprenticeship system prepares for one of its most significant periods of change in recent years, Skills Federation has partnered with independent research consultancy PS edtech to explore how training providers and assessment organisations are preparing for change – and to identify what support the sector needs most.

With changes to apprenticeship models, new assessment plans, and evolving regulatory requirements on the horizon, many organisations are reviewing how well their systems, delivery models, and quality assurance processes align with policy direction.

Alison Morris, Director of Policy at Skills Federation, said:

“Reform brings opportunity, but also challenge. The sector has made huge strides in quality and consistency over recent years, and we want to ensure this can be built on. This research will help us understand where support is most needed – and how we can collectively strengthen the system.”

A system ready for reform

The commissioned research will explore practical readiness across key operational areas, including:

Alignment with new assessment models

Quality assurance and IQA

Audit and regulatory preparedness (Ofqual)

On-programme and centre-led assessment

Gateway and completion processes

Findings will inform the Federation’s future policy recommendations and the development of new support services for members and the wider sector.

Phil Sanders, Director at PS edtech, added:

“This work is about listening carefully to the people who deliver apprenticeships every day. Their insight is crucial in shaping practical, evidence-based solutions that not only meet compliance requirements but make delivery simpler and more effective.”

Supporting the Sector Through ACE360

The research will also guide enhancements to ACE360, the Federation’s apprenticeship management platform used by thousands of training providers and assessment professionals.

Developed as a policy-driven, sector-owned solution, ACE360 provides a single, secure system that connects providers and assessment organisations to manage end-point assessment, improving data consistency, and reduce administrative burden. Insights from this study will help ensure the platform continues to evolve in line with reform and sector priorities.

Have Your Say

The survey is open to all organisations involved in apprenticeship delivery and assessment. Participants will receive an exclusive summary of anonymised findings, enabling them to benchmark their policy readiness against peers.