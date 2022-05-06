Skills World Live Radio Show: Delivering on the Skills Bill, what next?

After a season break, the award winning Skills World Live Radio Show is back, connecting the world of FE!

This week, presenter Tom Bewick, looks at the passage of the Skills and Post-16 Education Act and debates what it means for the FE sector, next.

In The View, Lord Watson, Labour’s front bench spokesperson, provides his unique perspective on the some of the key issues.

Providing expert analysis, in Head to Head, Tom is joined by Fraser Wheildon, director at Grade Communications, and Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute.

In the Final Take, Tom is joined by Susanna Lawson, founder of OneFile.

Top choons this week from:

Tom Petty

Thompson Twins

McFadden and White

Sultan and Shepherd

Access the show’s Spotify Playlist here.

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson.

