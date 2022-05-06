Cart

From education to employment
Skills World Live Radio Show: Delivering on the Skills Bill, what next?

SkillsWorldLive May 6, 2022
0 Comments

After a season break, the award winning Skills World Live Radio Show is back, connecting the world of FE!

This week, presenter Tom Bewick, looks at the passage of the Skills and Post-16 Education Act and debates what it means for the FE sector, next.

In The View, Lord Watson, Labour’s front bench spokesperson, provides his unique perspective on the some of the key issues.

Providing expert analysis, in Head to Head, Tom is joined by Fraser Wheildon, director at Grade Communications, and Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute.

In the Final Take, Tom is joined by Susanna Lawson, founder of OneFile.

Top choons this week from:

  • Tom Petty
  • Thompson Twins
  • McFadden and White
  • Sultan and Shepherd

Access the show’s Spotify Playlist here.

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering.

Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Podcast, Featured voices
SkillsWorldLive

