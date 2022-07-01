This week, the Skills World Live Radio Show takes its popular format of informed debate and popular music all the way across the pond, to Washington D.C.!

The podcast’s UK presenter, Tom Bewick, introduces this special pilot episode of Skills World Stateside: keeping you up to date on all things American apprenticeships, skills policy and workforce development!

It’s all part of our future plans to launch an inaugural series of Skills World Stateside later in the year; with an American co-host; and commercial sponsors (UK and/or US) with apprenticeship operations in the United States.

In this episode, livestreamed on FE News – the leading digital education channel in the UK and Skills World Live Productions, Tom is joined by:

Sophie Ruddock, VP and General Manager of Multiverse North America

John Ladd, US Department of Labor

Dr Mardy Leathers, Director, Missouri State Workforce Department

Greta Bax, Executive Director, Missouri Works Initiative

Apprentices Amy Powers and Keira Krentz

Ryan Craig, Managing Director at Achieve Partners

Dr Robert Lerman, Senior Fellow at the Urban Institute

Check out this week’s tunes during the show and on our Spotify playlist.

Born in the USA – Bruce Springsteen

Man on the Moon – R.E.M.

Higher Power – Coldplay

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN SPONSORING AND HOSTING THE FIRST SERIES OF SKILLS WORLD STATESIDE?!

Contact: [email protected]

Published in