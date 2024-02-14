Special Upskill Day – Inspiring Young People’s Taste Buds and Imaginations – Redbridge College

What a wonderful Inspirational day – so many students and lecturers had such an adventure – and you see the picture above also inviting students down to taste – a very busy day and over 140 students and lecturers – to start with we had Chef Akemi – so talented – and her main role was teaching Umami – Salt- Sweet -Sour -Bitter and what was so great when she explained we were able to invite guests down to taste her fermentations – and watching them tasting was wonderful – and seeing their faces as they taste was magic what a journey for their culinary imaginations and their futures.

Through Ed Keith – we had stunning wine matches for all the dishes – and wine from Japan – Grace Wine – and we only invited lecturers down to inspire them as they tasted food and wine together – Magic – and please check the recipes for the wine Links !

Great support from all at Redbridge College and hosting the event – thank you all so very much – and we had 2 chef students on stage and they were brilliant and also Inspiring Media students as well – all taking Great pictures and Videos and they had a great adventure.

The next adventure with Chefs Shida and Yamamoto – who had flown all the way from Tokyo in Japan to take all on a wonderful adventure of great food.

The skills on show were stunning – cutting and preparing of vegetables and the fish prep and lightly salting the Salmon – Tuna etc – then the next level preparing for the excellent Sushi dishes – was stunning – such talented and creative Chefs – flavour – texture – and they produced so many portions of food – so all could be invited down to taste – and learn – what an inspiring and great day – all learnt so much and new ways of prep and seasoning fuelling their imaginations.

Thank all you for such a Wonderful and Inspirational Day

Masaru Watanabe – Principle – Sushi College

“What an inspiring day we had at Redbridge College with Murray Chapman presenting another Upskill day for student chefs, sharing our expertise in sushi. We were very grateful to be supported by Ben English from Marrfish with some amazing seafood and we were also joined by Chef Akemi who presented two sessions on building flavour, using Koji and Umami. It thrills me to see such interest from young chefs, who were so engaged and showed real interest in our Japanese food culture. Our chefs are now in planning for several more demonstrations, and we are looking forward to welcoming any enquiries from students who are interested in joining our college, set to open in September.”

Andrew Green – Chief Executive Chairman – The Craft Guild of Chefs

“Seeing first hand the expertise of the Japanese Chefs, using techniques that many will not have witnessed, and engagement of the students and lecturers was immense, and proves just why this event put on by Passion to Inspire is so invaluable. Students had the chance to taste first hand Sushi made to order, hear about fermentation and have a discovery into a new style for them”

Steve Hobbs – Grande Cuisine Academy

“ as always great to be involved with these events and hopefully inspiring the next generation with fabulous workshops and presentations. Thank you to all the Passion to Inspire team for allowing us an audience and opportunity to present the Grande Cuisine Academy to chef lectures and students.”

Chef Akemi Yokoyama

“It is always wonderful to meet students in person, and witnessing their excitement and engagement firsthand makes all the effort truly worthwhile. Japanese cuisine, particularly the aspect of fermentation upon which our food culture is based, is new to most of them. Learning the basics is fundamentally the most useful tool to move forward. What a fantastic day! Thanks to Murray and Passion to Inspire for inviting me to participate.”

Ed Keith – Hallgarten Wines

“A truly inspiring day. Knife skills, fish preparation, questionable dancing, sushi making, Kombu and Koji techniques and incredible wine of course! Really enjoyed showing how the wine worked with the different flavours and textures. I could see the students taking in all the different aspects and learning a great deal. A real eye opener.”

Ben English – Marrfish

“ We pride ourselves on the quality of our fish, so I am super excited to see how the chefs take what we deem to be everyday species and add their own Asian twist!”

