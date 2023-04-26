Special Upskill Day – Zest Quest Asia – Passion to Inspire

A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with the support of Great People that care

We wish to invite 10 colleges – plus some special Students from Future Chef / Springboard to be live with us on site – to be involved reply and we will have a draw on the 24th May

And 2 weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes and the live link so all can be with us – there are so many Great lecturers that are so Passionate and inspirational

All lecturers / students / Chefs can cook live with us and have a fantastic experience

We have some extremely talented Chefs involved to start with The Culinary Legend – Chef Cyrus Todiwala – Chef Akemi and Jessica Sharp with a wonderful Adventure

Cooking Salt – sweet – bitter – Star Mark Poynton –- Pastry Legend Cherish Finden and our very special Guest – Steve Munkley – and Japanese Sake and Wine matches from Hallgarten Wines

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

