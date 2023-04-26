Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Special Upskill Day – Zest Quest Asia – Passion to Inspire

Passion to Inspire April 26, 2023
0 Comments
Special Upskill Day – Zest Quest Asia – Passion to Inspire

A very special day planned – and a fantastic Culinary Journey with the support of Great People that care

We wish to invite 10 colleges – plus some special Students from Future Chef / Springboard to be live with us on site – to be involved reply and we will have a draw on the 24th May

And 2 weeks before the event – we will share all the recipes and the live link so all can be with us – there are so many Great lecturers that are so Passionate and inspirational

All lecturers / students / Chefs can cook live with us and have a fantastic experience

We have some extremely talented Chefs involved to start with The Culinary Legend – Chef Cyrus Todiwala – Chef Akemi and Jessica Sharp with a wonderful Adventure

Cooking Salt – sweet – bitter – Star Mark Poynton –- Pastry Legend Cherish Finden and our very special Guest – Steve Munkley – and Japanese Sake and Wine matches from Hallgarten Wines

Be Passionate – Be Inspired – Be Involved

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Passion to Inspire

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .