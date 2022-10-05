Spray-Kit Donation Enhances Building Student Opportunities 

Leeds-based spray equipment supplier Spray Plant UK has donated state of the art airless spraying equipment worth over £3,500 to Leeds College of Building. The generous donation will support the next generation of painting and plastering professionals.



Leeds-based spray equipment supplier Spray Plant UK has donated state of the art airless spraying equipment worth over £3,500 to Leeds College of Building. The generous donation will support the next generation of painting and plastering professionals.

The leading specialist of spraying equipment has teamed up with the college to enhance the existing painting and plastering curriculum and equip students with the latest technology and techniques being used in the industry.

Ben Smith, General Manager at Spray Plant UK said:



“As the skills gap widens across the painting and decorating industry, we know the need to train the next generation of sprayers is greater than ever. There is a shortage of skilled tradespeople across the board and painting and decorating courses are currently undersubscribed.



“By providing an opportunity to add new techniques and skills to the syllabus at Leeds College of Building we hope this will entice new students and widen the talent pool to take advantage of the job opportunities available across the industry.”

Mark Howroyd, Curriculum Manager for Painting & Decorating and Plastering at Leeds College of Building, added:

“Spraying is an emerging skill at the forefront of the painting and plastering industry. It’s already hugely popular in America and we are seeing the trend take off over here in the UK. Through this donation, students will be able to gain access to new technology they’ve previously never used and become fully equipped with specialist skills to bridge the gap between education and the workplace.



“Support from industry is essential, and this fantastic donation by Spray Plant UK shows how we can work together as education providers and employers to ensure the best outcome for our students and their future career in the industry.”

The gifting of the equipment is just the start of a longer-term relationship between Leeds College of Building and the West Yorkshire company. Spray Plant UK will be providing ongoing tailored training sessions to tutors, students, and apprentices to understand the technical areas of the airless technology and demonstrating the specialist application techniques.



Leeds College of Building study programme students recently attended the Spray Plant UK open day to celebrate the opening of new facilities and benefit from live demos and site tours.

