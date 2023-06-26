Student success celebrated at glittering awards evening

London South East Colleges celebrated students’ remarkable achievements last night at its annual Awards Evening, with over 20 winners collecting prizes.

Taking place in the Rose Theatre at Rose Bruford College, the event recognised the hard work, commitment, tenacity and talent of students from across LSEC’s campuses in Bromley, Bexley, Greenwich and Lambeth.

Categories included Apprentice of the Year, Adult Learner of the Year and Further Education Learner of the Year – through to awards for Wellbeing, Resilience and Outstanding Contribution to the Community.

Exceptional Teamwork was also celebrated, and special recognition awards were presented to several students for their contribution to college life.

The sparkling evening was hosted by BBC presenter and broadcaster, Ashley John-Baptiste. He introduced the event then gave an inspiring talk about his own life experiences before presenting the winners with their awards.

Two performances by students from the London School of Performing Arts added to the celebrations, showcasing some amazing dance and singing talent.

CEO and Group Principal of London South East Colleges, Dr Sam Parrett, said:

“We have heard some remarkable stories of individual and collective success this evening – which have made us all feel very proud. ”

“From exceptional academic achievements and fantastic career progression, through to community-focused action and commitment to volunteering, our students are truly inspirational.”

“As a college deep-rooted in our communities, we know that education really does have the power to transform people’s lives. Our exceptional staff work tirelessly every day to help students achieve and we are also very grateful for the fantastic support we receive from local employers, trustees and our local authorities. ”

“Thank you to everyone who has joined us for this special event and congratulations to every winner. We wish you the very best of luck in the future as you pursue your career ambitions.”

Event host, Ashley-John Baptiste, spoke to the audience about his own experience of education and overcoming immense challenges. He said:

“This has been an amazing evening and it’s very special to be back in south east London, where I grew up.”

“The award winners’ astonishing achievements are truly inspirational, with many of them overcoming significant challenges to get where they are today. This is testament to their resilience and determination, which they should be extremely proud of.”

“As a looked after child from the age of two, I myself faced many barriers to success. Yet, I defeated the odds and ended up with a degree from the University of Cambridge – not something that was expected of a boy who had been in care for his whole life.”

And here I am today as a successful broadcast journalist and presenter – proving that, with the right attitude, anything really is possible.

“Congratulations to every student here tonight. I wish you the very best of luck in your lives and future careers. Have faith in yourself and your own abilities as you have incredibly exciting futures ahead.”

Among the award winners was 17-year-old Oleksandra Denysenko, who won FE Student of the Year (Bromley Campus). Her desire to learn and to become a role model ‘female techie’ of the future was celebrated. She said:

“I came to the UK from Ukraine last year and have been determined to pursue my dream job in IT. I joined a Level 3 IT course and it has been fantastic. I love attending college and the tutors are so supportive. I was so surprised to win this award but very happy.”

Kye Jahans (18) is a Level 2 Plumbing student at the College’s Holly Hill campus and won FE Student of the Year (Bexley). He was commended for his mature attitude, ambition and passion for his studies. He said:

“I did a year at sixth form but realised it wasn’t for me, so came to LSEC to study plumbing. It’s a friendly environment, with supportive tutors and I am really enjoying my course. I’m going to progress to a Level 3 course in September and then want to get an apprenticeship. I’d recommend this college to anyone – if you put the work in, you’ll do well.”

Naomi Spence (19) won the Chair’s Award, presented by Dr Sam Parrett CBE. She was given this prize for her community-focused attitude and the positive impact she made on the College’s Prince’s Trust programme, which she completed at the Orpington campus. She said:

“This college has given me so many opportunities and I am honoured to have won this award. Both LSEC and the Prince’s Trust programme really push people to develop important skills and it’s great to be able to help other people at the same time. I am now going to university to study Marketing Management and am aiming for a career in the media.”

Paula Carolina De Avila Ribeiro, an adult health and social care student from the College’s Greenwich Campus, received the Wellbeing award for her caring and supportive attitude towards others. She said:

“My college experience has been life changing and I’m so grateful to my tutor who has been amazing. I now know that helping others and positively impacting their lives is exactly what I want to do – so am delighted to have secured a full-time position at a local charity, which supports the community.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

For more information about London South East Colleges and the many courses, qualifications and apprenticeships we offer, please visit: LSEC

Student Award winners:

Student Name Category Joseph Bennett Career Advantage/Work Experience Award Ryan West Student Ambassador of the Year Kye Jahans FE Student of the Year – Bexley and Holly Hill Paula Carolina De Avila Ribeiro Wellbeing Award Paula Balek de Souza Adult Learner of the Year Fozia Sarfraz Research & Innovation Award Moneese Lambert Student President Jamie-Lee William Weaver Volunteer of the Year Marina Chen Apprentice of the Year Albie Pye FE Student of the Year – Greenwich Nafisat Temide Olanipekun English and Maths Award Lara-Louise Walters Teamwork & Leadership Award Hayden Ng Teamwork & Leadership Award Scarlett Perfitt Women in Construction Oleksandra Denysenko FE Student of the Year - Bromley and Orpington Naomi Spence Chair’s Award Ruby Davis Principal’s Award Jay Hamblin Resilience Award Jaydah Debrah EDI: Living our Values Award Umaru Bah Bromley FC Award Bromley FC Strategic Partner of the Year Lisha Maxwell Chartered Institute of Building Award Danny Miller Chartered Institute of Building Award Anna Smy Chartered Institute of Building Award

Published in