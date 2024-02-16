Suzanne made the Shortlist!

West College Scotland’s Quality Enhancement Lecturer Suzanne Thompson has been shortlisted for the prestigious Scottish Apprenticeship Awards 2024 in the Apprentice Instructor of the Year category. Down to the final 3, Suzanne who works in the college’s Greenock Science team has been recognised for her dedication and innovative approach to apprenticeship training.

Suzanne, with over 16 years of experience in further education, has been instrumental in leading the pioneering Diploma in Pharmacy Services at West College Scotland. Her exceptional work has significantly impacted the training of NHS technical apprentices, with Suzanne currently supporting over 200 apprentices through her innovative approach to delivery. Working closely with the College’s Learning Technology team, Suzanne developed a bespoke online learning platform that provides structured content, resources, and assessment tools, ensuring apprentices can access high-quality education regardless of their geographical location.

Recognising the evolving needs of both the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) and pharmacy employers across Scotland, Suzanne took on a leadership role in designing and developing the newly approved Diploma in Pharmacy Services Level 7. This qualification not only aligns with GPhC standards but also addresses the changing demands of employers across the region.

Her commitment to individualized learning is evident through the implementation of tutorial slots and one-to-one mentorship opportunities, ensuring each learner receives tailored support to successfully complete the apprenticeship programme.

The success of Suzanne’s efforts is evidenced by the recent graduation of the first cohort of apprentices, with 30 individuals completing their two-year diploma programme at the college.

Sandra Spence, Curriculum Quality Leader for Science said,

“Suzanne has worked tirelessly over a number of years to see this project through from conception to successful delivery. Her enthusiasm and motivation in developing the Diploma to meet employer needs and to ensure students have the best possible experience stem from her own experience in NHS pharmacy. She is passionate about the role of colleges in developing the skilled workforce the NHS requires, and recognises the importance of apprenticeships in meeting this goal.”

Suzanne said of her shortlist success, “I’m thrilled to be nominated and make the final three for such a prestigious award. I am passionate about ensuring pharmacy staff have access to high quality, flexible education and skills development so it is great to have this recognised.”

Suzanne Thompson’s nomination for the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards 2024 is a testament to her outstanding contributions to apprenticeship training and her commitment to excellence in education. Good luck Suzanne!

