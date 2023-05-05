TechTalent Launches Free Cloud Readiness Course

TechTalent Introduces Cloud Readiness Course: Empowering Businesses to Thrive in the Digital Era

TechTalent, a leading tech training and talent solutions provider, is excited to unveil its latest offering, the free and fully funded Cloud Readiness Course. This transformative training program is designed to equip businesses and their employees in the North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) catchment area with the essential skills needed to excel in the digital era.

With the growing importance of cloud technologies and remote work capabilities, TechTalent recognises the need to support local businesses and their workforce in adapting to the digital landscape. The free and fully funded Cloud Readiness Course provides an unparalleled opportunity for companies and employees in the NEEB catchment area to upskill without incurring costs.

The free and fully funded Cloud Readiness Course encompasses a comprehensive curriculum that covers critical areas such as cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data management, and emerging technologies. Participants will benefit from expert-led instruction, hands-on exercises in cloud environments, and access to industry-recognised certifications – all at no cost. By availing themselves of this training opportunity, businesses can enhance their digital capabilities, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge in the digital economy. In addition, participants will gain access to a free certification with either Amazon or Microsoft and 12 months of access to TechTalent’s enterprise upskilling platform.

“At TechTalent, we are committed to supporting the growth and success of local businesses in the North Essex region,” said Janice Rae, CEO of TechTalent. “By offering the free and fully funded Cloud Readiness Course, we aim to empower businesses and their employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the digital age without the financial burden.”

TechTalent’s Cloud Readiness Course focuses on addressing the specific needs of businesses and provides flexibility to accommodate various skill levels and organisational requirements. Whether companies want to upskill their existing workforce or recruit new talent and upskill them, TechTalent’s consultative approach ensures that the training program aligns with their unique goals and objectives.

As part of TechTalent’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, the Free Cloud Readiness Course aims to bridge the skills gap and increase representation from underrepresented groups within the NEEB catchment area. TechTalent is dedicated to driving sustainable change and promoting diversity within the local digital workforce by providing equal access to high-quality training and creating an inclusive learning environment.

To learn more about the Cloud Readiness Course and how it can benefit your organisation, visit https://www.techtalent.co.uk/skills-bootcamps/cloud-readiness-course

