Thales in the UK partners with Primary Engineer to inspire next generation of talent

To coincide with National Engineering Day, Thales in the UK is delighted to announce a National Partnership with Primary Engineer, an organisation that actively works to bring engineering into the heart of the classroom and inspire the next generation of engineers.

With 50% of engineering firms reportedly finding it difficult to recruit and retain those with the correct skills and knowledge, Thales in the UK recognises the importance of reaching young people at school age, to encourage them to consider careers in STEM (science technology, engineering and maths) and develop their skills from an early age. This is why the company has become the latest National Partner for Primary Engineers Leaders Award.

Despite an increase in STEM undergraduates, 40% of employers are still reporting a shortage of graduates being one of the key barriers to recruitment – 186,000 skilled Engineers are needed annually until 2024 to plug the skills gap.

The annual UK-wide initiative, asks the question ‘If you were an engineer, what would you do?’ and encourages pupils to identify problems in the world and come up with creative solutions – embedding creative problem solving as a key part of being an engineer.

Alex Creswell, CEO of Thales in the UK, says:

“We’re thrilled to be a National Partner for this competition. Our team is looking forward to mentoring pupils during their journey and experiencing what the minds of tomorrow will come up with in response to some of the world’s most critical issues. It’s an excellent opportunity to inspire young people and help build some of the practical and cognitive skills they need to pursue an engineering career.”

The competition, which is open to all primary and secondary schools across the UK, looks to encourage and grow diverse young talent. As a National Partner, Thales’ technology and engineering professionals will be on-hand to motivate pupils and help design their solutions to better our future.

Dr Susan Scurlock MBE, Founder and CEO of Primary Engineer comments:

“We are delighted that Thales in the UK has come on board as a National Partner of our Leaders Award Competition as it goes into its 10th year. Over 32,000 pupils took part in the competition last year, and with the continued support of Thales we will be able to bring engineering into even more classrooms across the UK.

The competition highlights to young people the different pathways into engineering, as well as showcasing important role models in the industry, going a long way to addressing the gender and diversity imbalances in this sector. This partnership will help us continue to inspire the next generation of engineers.”

