The 5% Club Recognises Outstanding Employer Action

The 5% Club has announced a record 229 enhanced Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Memberships at its Annual Employer Audit Symposium, held at BT Tower in London. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional commitment and inspiring action of members who participated in the 2024-25 Employer Audit, which also delivered ground-breaking insights into workforce development.

Key Findings from the Employer Audit

This year’s Employer Audit featured participation from a record 229 member organisations across more than twenty industries and business sectors, including construction, manufacturing, oil & energy, retailing, engineering & industrial, professional services, and the public sector. The participating employers collectively represented a combined workforce of 842,692 employees, of whom 67,304 were in ‘earn as you learn’ roles such as apprenticeships, graduate programs, degree placements, and T-level placements.

Among the standout findings:

194 employers met The Club’s target of having at least 5% of their workforce engaged in ‘earn as you learn’ schemes.

Level 4-7 apprenticeships continue to grow strongly, now accounting for 25% of ‘earn and learn’ positions, despite a third consecutive year of decline in Level 2 apprenticeships.

Graduate recruitment fell short of predictions for 2023-2024, with no anticipated increase for the next 12 months.

Diversity challenges persist, with men making up three-quarters of apprentices and two-thirds of graduates, and fewer than one in six apprentices or graduates being from Black, Asian, or minority ethnic backgrounds.

Despite a more cautious recruitment outlook, large employers (those with 250+ employees) expect a 6.5% increase in ‘earn and learn’ roles in the year ahead, while SMEs foresee no expansion.

Industry-Leading Completion Rates Encouragingly, Club members reported outstanding completion rates for apprenticeships and graduate programs, with three-quarters of employers achieving a success rate of 80% or higher for their trainees.

Celebrating Excellence and Driving Action

With over 1,100 companies in The 5% Club, approximately 20% of the membership were awarded Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Memberships, including 144 large employers and 85 SMEs. The distribution of awards was as follows: 65 Platinum, 129 Gold, 29 Silver, and 6 Bronze memberships.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of The 5% Club, shared his enthusiasm, stating:

“These findings, combined with the incredible commitment of our members, demonstrate the pivotal role of ‘earn and learn’ schemes in addressing long-term skills challenges. The industry-leading completion rates and continued growth in advanced apprenticeships highlight the dedication of our members to fostering the next generation of talent.”

Gill Cronin, Director of Operations at The 5% Club, added:

“The participation of 229 employers in this year’s Audit, spanning diverse industries, underscores the depth and breadth of commitment across our membership. Their contributions to skills development are truly inspiring.”

Upcoming Celebrations

All participating employers will receive a detailed report summarising their results and insights. Additionally, they are invited to attend the Celebration Reception at London’s Mansion House on 5th December, where the UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards will be presented.

By recognising and addressing skills gaps, The 5% Club is not only celebrating excellence but also shaping the future of workforce development and national prosperity