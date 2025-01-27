The Future of Ofsted Ratings for FE Providers

The recent Ofsted “Big Listen” consultation represents a crucial turning point for the Further Education (FE) and Skills sector. The changes are a welcome step forward for the industry. The proposed adjustments are timely and could set the stage for a more tailored and meaningful evaluation process that better aligns with the realities of apprenticeships, adult retraining, and skills development.

With an average of 5.4K monthly Google searches for ‘Ofsted inspections’, and this increasing at a rapid rate, it appears more of us are concerned about the changes and what this could mean for the education sector.

Some providers may be feeling a little apprehensive with the end of single-word ratings and what it will mean for the education sector. While much of the media coverage has focused on how these changes will affect schools, it is equally important to consider the implications for the FE (Further education) and Skills sector, where the stakes are high for learners, employers, and local economies.

With these proposed changes, there’s also an opportunity to better align inspection criteria with sector-specific key performance indicators (KPIs). For example, the progression of learners into sustainable employment or further training and the development of crucial employability skills could become more central to the inspection process. This would provide a more accurate assessment of a provider’s impact and help drive improvements in these critical areas.

Another key proposal is the standardisation of notice periods for inspections across all providers. Currently, some providers receive more advance notice than others, a practice that has long been a source of frustration within the FE sector. The proposal to equalise notice periods is a welcome move toward fairness and equity, ensuring that all providers, regardless of size or value, have the same opportunity to prepare for inspections.

This change could also help reduce the stress and disruption often associated with inspections. With a clear and consistent timeline, FE providers will be able to integrate inspection preparations more seamlessly into their regular operations rather than scrambling at short notice. Moreover, this shift would remove any lingering suspicion of preferential treatment, reinforcing the idea that all providers are held to the same standards.

A tailored framework will acknowledge learners’ diversity and emphasise performance indicators that truly matter in the FE context.

An example of metrics taking into consideration:

Rate of apprenticeship completion,

The employability of achievers,

Employer satisfaction with apprentices’ skills.

The new rating system is planned to come into effect September 2025. While the timeline for FE may differ, it’s clear that preparation is vital in navigating this shift effectively.

Further education providers must take these steps now to prepare:

Conducting a comprehensive self-assessment: This process should involve a detailed review of current practices, particularly in areas like apprenticeship delivery, employer engagement, and learner progression. By identifying strengths and areas for improvement early on, providers can position themselves to showcase their best practices when the new inspection framework is implemented..

Gather crucial evidence as soon as possible: Providers should begin collecting data that demonstrates their performance across key areas, such as learner progression rates, employer satisfaction, and the successful completion of apprenticeships. This data will not only be important for inspections but will also serve as a valuable tool for continuous improvement.

But what can you do if you receive negative feedback from an Ofsted inspection?

There are certain steps you should take after you have received your feedback:

Digest the information: Take note of any comments or feedback given. Ensure you understand everything that has been observed.

Speak with your staff: Understand how your staff were feeling during the inspection. Take into consideration any key factors such as; stress, fatigue, sickness, so you can rule out anything that could have affected performance.

Identify key improvement points: Break down the feedback into key pillars, so you can tackle the problems one by one. Then, you can produce an action plan and assign key tasks to staff.

By Mark Simpkins, Simpkins FE Quality Consulting