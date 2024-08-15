The important contributions school leavers make to businesses

August’s results days are some of the most important markers in the education calendar – but as a business leader, they should be important dates for you too.

Each year, many school leavers look to employment as their next steppingstone – moving away from education for the first time to the exciting world of work. This is a crucial period for organisations to seek out new talent, an opportunity to bring a ‘blank canvas’ into the industry and ensure the next generation of workers are given the most up-to-date and relevant training to your operations.

These new employees can be key to the development of your business. Not only do young staff help to bring a fresh perspective to operations, but they are also a fantastic long-term investment, learning their craft within the context of your company’s priorities and ethos.

And with nearly half of Welsh businesses currently reporting a skills gap, bringing in new talent to your sector has never been more vital. In fact, 75% of Welsh organisations that currently use apprenticeship programmes are expecting to increase or commit to the same number of learners over the next 12 months, highlighting the value placed on work-based learning as a means of cultivating new talent and addressing specific skill needs.

Many school leavers will be looking to enter employment through an apprenticeship scheme.

For them, apprenticeships are a great way to gain new skills, responsibilities and experiences while earning money at the same time.

For businesses, apprenticeships offer the opportunity to ‘grow your own’, instilling a strong ethos centred around your company and essentially moulding a worker from the very beginning.

According to Government statistics, 86 per cent of employers say apprenticeships have helped them develop skills relevant to their organisation. More than three quarters of employers (76 per cent) have reported improved productivity through apprenticeships, while 74 per cent saw an improvement in the quality of their product or service.

Understandably, attracting new talent can feel like a daunting prospect but so too is trying to find your first job. As such, companies should recognise the importance and privilege of giving a young worker their initial opportunity and the support needed to ensure they thrive in the role.

Giving a school leaver their first professional opportunity shouldn’t just be about filling a vacancy within your business but actively investing and contributing in the positive future of your industry and sector.

ACT, along with its sister company ALS, are leading training providers currently working with more than 600 employers – including The British Heart Foundation, Legal and General and NHS health boards – to provide apprenticeships that work for both employer and employee.

If you are keen to find out how hiring an apprentice could work for you, find more details and contact ACT here.