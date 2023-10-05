The Juice Academy Launches Fundraiser Apprenticeship to Train New Generation of Social Campaigners 

Social impact apprenticeship provider The Juice Academy has launched a dedicated Fundraiser Apprenticeship to train and place fundraising champions within third sector organisations to help address the critical shortage and increase diversity in the role.

Charities work on the frontline, providing aid, food, shelter, and medical research in response to domestic and worldwide emergencies. However, without income generation, many not-for-profit organisations would fail to survive. This is particularly challenging in the current cost of living crisis, with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, reporting that around a fifth of people (19%) say they are considering cutting down on donations in 2023.

With decades of experience supporting the charity sector, Jane Montague Consultancy will deliver the Fundraiser Level 3 Standard, including raising financial funds and non-financial support, building, and maintaining high quality donor relationships, the development and execution of fundraising plans and activities, producing high quality communication content, and monitoring and evaluating. Jane has worked with charities of all shapes and sizes across the UK and Channel Islands and has a unique insight into the trends and challenges they face.

Jane Montague said:

“In the charity sector, you have to be both the fixer and the dreamer. While those who deliver the services are often front of mind, it is the fundraisers behind the scenes who are the unsung heroes. I am proud to be working with The Juice Academy to attract and train new talent and give these organisations a lifeline and future-proof fundraising in a digital world.”

“The Juice Academy has a long history in supporting local charities and it seems a natural fit for us to use our experience to help drive talent, recruitment and retention in the sector,” said Georgia Fitzgerald, Commercial Director at The Juice Academy. “I could not be prouder of what we are looking to achieve with the support of our dedicated trainers and charitable organisations and I look forward to creating long-lasting, fulfilling partnerships.”

Apprenticeships are subsidised by the government, making it an affordable option for organisations of all sizes. Anyone wishing to discuss the courses should visit: www.juiceacademy.co.uk/

