The Language Gallery unveils new certificate to help students access university in collaboration with St Mary’s University Twickenham London

Award-winninglanguage school, The Language Gallery, announces the launch of a Certificate of Higher Education (Cert HE) in partnership with St Mary’s University Twickenham London, allowing students to gain a wide range of professional and transferable skills and progress directly into year 2 of an undergraduate degree.

The Language Gallery is dedicated to helping students achieve their goals and access higher education in the UK. The Cert HE will allow students who do not quite meet the entry criteria for a degree, to gain confidence and skills in the specific subject area and gain a recognised qualification which can be used as the first step of several degree levels or career progression.

The Cert HE is currently available in Business and Management and is made up of the following modules and is equal to a total of 120 credits: Introduction to Management, Organisational Behaviour, Digital Business, Professional Skills, Contemporary Marketing Practice, and Financial Management. Students who successfully complete these topics will receive a Certificate of Higher Education awarded by St Mary’s University.

Commenting on this new initiative, Pranav Brahmbhatt, Managing Director at The Language Gallery, says: “The Language Gallery is committed to diversifying its offering and adapting to each student’s needs. We want to promote UK teaching excellence by levelling up our students’ potentials so that they feel confident studying in our prestigious partner universities. As such, The Language Gallery is particularly proud to extend this offer to St Mary’s University”.

St Mary’s University is based in Strawberry Hill, Twickenham and has been named as one of the top 5 universities for student experience in The Times’s Good University Guide 2022. Additionally, 96% of graduates are in employment, vocation or further study within 15 months of graduation (HESA 2021).

St Mary’s Vice-Chancellor Anthony McClaran said, “We are pleased to partner with The Language Gallery to help students access higher education through non-traditional pathways. Our Department of Business, Law and Society is home to dedicated academics and practitioners, and I’m sure students at The Language Gallery will benefit strongly from the curriculum they have designed.”

For more information about The Language Gallery’s pathway programmes, please click here or enquiry by completing the form on the website.

