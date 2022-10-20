Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

The latest data of 16-18 destination measures

FE News Editor October 20, 2022
0 Comments
The official statistics show students continuing to education, apprenticeship or employment destinations in the year after completing 16 to 18 study in schools and colleges in England.

The release also provides information on destination outcomes for students based on a range of individual characteristics, and geographical location and type of education provider.

The release focuses on outcomes for state-funded mainstream schools and colleges. See institution type section for outcomes for independent mainstream schools and special schools.

Headline facts and figures – 2020/21

Sector Response

Russell Hobby, Chief Executive of Teach First, said:

“Despite the same potential and talent, today we see that children from poorer backgrounds are half as likely to progress to sustained employment, apprenticeships or further education once they leave school. With the cost-of-living crisis forcing more families into poverty, there’s a real risk that more young people will find themselves in this situation, unless we act.

“A brilliant education has the power to transform this, which is why a government serious about growth must protect investment in education at the upcoming fiscal event. Given the difficult decisions needing to be made around departmental budgets, existing funding should be targeted towards pupils and schools in the most vulnerable communities – where it will make the greatest difference.”

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

