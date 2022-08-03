The University of Wales Trinity Saint David Chooses Check Point SecureAcademy for its Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Courses

Partnership with global cybersecurity education provider to build high level skills with access to the latest technology and expertise

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has partnered with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David to enrich the university’s cybersecurity syllabus. The collaboration marks the first venture for Check Point SecureAcademy in Wales and both parties are hoping the alliance will positively impact the local tech economy by attracting and retaining more talent in the South Wales area.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has been teaching cybersecurity for over ten years. However, to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and fast-paced changes in the industry, it wanted to partner with an industry-leading course provider to amplify its existing curriculum and provide a wide array of knowledge and skills to students. The University approached Check Point directly after recognizing the company not only for its reputation in the sector but for its existing successful education initiatives that are active throughout the UK. Two university lecturers will complete the Check Point Certified Security Administrator training in time to start delivering courses to students in the academic year 2022-2023.

Check Point SecureAcademy will be joining a select group of other established cybersecurity course providers that are already incorporated into the degree program, so that students have exposure to a diverse range of technologies, giving them a competitive edge when entering the job market.

The collaboration is driven by the university’s desire to equip the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Kapilan Radhakrishnan, UWTSD Academic Director (Applied Computing) said: “We are always striving to give our students a modern, agile curriculum that keeps up with the evolving cyber landscape. This means we want to be working with organizations that are on the frontline, so that students can benefit from that first-hand expertise. We’re particularly excited that this partnership comes at a time when Wales is to establish a brand-new Cyber Innovation Hub and become a global leader in the sector. We hope that by continuing to improve our cybersecurity offering for students, we can play a part in building a high skills economy in this part of the country.”

Deryck Mitchelson, Field CISO at Check Point added: “With the continued increase in cyberattacks and sophisticated threats, the global lack of cybersecurity professionals simply can’t go on. Through our global SecureAcademy program, we aim to give future professionals access to the best resources that not only educate but also demonstrate how exciting and rewarding a career in the digital space can be. It’s an initiative that is already making a difference in other parts of the UK and we’re hoping that this first venture into Wales is the beginning of many more to come.”

Closing the cybersecurity skills gap is essential for protecting businesses in Wales and across the UK, especially considering that cybercrime is at an all-time high. According to Check Point Research, British companies experienced an average of 748 cyberattacks a week over the last six months.

Published in