The winners of Propertymark Qualifications’ 2022 Awards are….

Rising stars in the property world gathered with seasoned professionals at the iconic British Museum for the annual awards of Propertymark Qualifications, the UK’s leading awarding body that provides professional qualifications for the leading sector brands.

The awards celebrate those who achieve outstanding results in their examinations and apprenticeship assessments, as well as the personal achievements of learners who are nominated by their peers.

TV personality, Move iQ founder and Propertymark ambassador Phil Spencer was the host of this year’s ceremony, which was sponsored by Gallagher, an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm.

The winners of the nominated categories:

Rising Star is Georgia Furmidge who has been working in sales department at David James Estate Agency in Nottingham for the past year and a half, joining as a Junior Estate Agent Apprentice, which she passed with a Distinction, before progressing to become the agency’s new business co-ordinator.

is Georgia Furmidge who has been working in sales department at David James Estate Agency in Nottingham for the past year and a half, joining as a Junior Estate Agent Apprentice, which she passed with a Distinction, before progressing to become the agency’s new business co-ordinator. Learner of the Year is Rosie Croft, who works in the lettings department at Brown & Co’s office in North Ferriby, Humberside. Rosie started as a receptionist in 2018 before becoming a lettings negotiator. Her nomination described her ‘positivity and cheerfulness as an inspiration’ having continued to work and study while overcoming some personal challenges.

is Rosie Croft, who works in the lettings department at Brown & Co’s office in North Ferriby, Humberside. Rosie started as a receptionist in 2018 before becoming a lettings negotiator. Her nomination described her ‘positivity and cheerfulness as an inspiration’ having continued to work and study while overcoming some personal challenges. Employer Champion of the Year is Oxfordshire-based agency Finders Keepers. Managing Director Paul Rushworth collected the award in recognition of the company’s commitment to training that means a majority of the team are qualified to Level 3 or Level 4, or both. Paul himself has recently gained Level 4 for the second time — 25 years after the first.

The winners of the achievement awards:

Apprentice of the Year is Carys Reid of Belvoir in Stratford-upon-Avon.

is Carys Reid of Belvoir in Stratford-upon-Avon. Auctioneering Candidate of the Year is Emma Price of Peter Francis Auctions in Wales.

is Emma Price of Peter Francis Auctions in Wales. Sales Candidate of the Year is Catherine Slater of GSC Grays who completed a Level 3 Award in The Sale of Residential Property

is Catherine Slater of GSC Grays who completed a Level 3 Award in The Sale of Residential Property Lettings Candidate of the Year is Hannah Baldwick who completed a Level 2 Award in Introduction to Residential Property Management Practice.

is Hannah Baldwick who completed a Level 2 Award in Introduction to Residential Property Management Practice. Level 4 Candidate of the Year is Ramona Hirschi of Belvoir who completed a Level 4 Certificate in Residential Letting and Property Management.

Michael Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications, said:

“Our awards’ ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our current crop of learners and to acknowledge the great enthusiasm within the property profession to get qualified and to drive up standards.

“To hear the inspiring stories of our learners at the British Museum, an iconic property, and in the company of Phil Spencer, one of the best-known names in the sector, made this year’s awards extra special. We hope it inspires even more people who are working in property or are considering it as a career option to begin their personal and professional development.”

Find out more about Propertymark Qualifications at www.propertymarkqualifications.co.uk

