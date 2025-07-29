These are the fastest-growing AI salaries: from robotics to data scientists 

Latest salary data from CV-Library reveals a dramatic shift in the AI job market, with robotics-related roles experiencing significant growth. Their analysis highlights how many traditional AI positions are facing salary declines.

CV-Library extracted 2023 to 2025 data from their database of more than 5 million jobs to uncover the following key insights.

Robotics Software Engineer salaries surged by +51.7% , with a modest average salary of £52,779 – making it the fastest-growing AI job .

salaries surged by , with a modest average salary of – making it the . High-earning roles such as AI Engineer saw a staggering –26.8% drop in salary.

roles such as saw a staggering drop in salary. Algorithm Specialists earn on average the most (£100,634) yet encountered a salary growth rate of just 1.7% – the second lowest analysed.

earn on average the most (£100,634) yet encountered a salary growth rate of just – the analysed. Traditional AI roles such as Senior Data Scientist (-27.4%), AI Engineer (-26.8%), and Data Science Engineer (-19.8%) all experienced a reduction in average salaries.

AI roles such as (-27.4%), (-26.8%), and (-19.8%) all experienced a in average salaries. There have been more than 6,000 AI-related vacancies since 2023 on CV-Library, with an average salary of £65,636 .

AI-related vacancies since 2023 on CV-Library, with an average salary of . Salary growth for all AI roles analysed declined by –0.5% year-on-year.

Fastest-growing salaries in AI

Job Title Average Salary Salary % Change (2023-2025) Robotics Software Engineer £52,779 51.7% Principal Data Scientist £83,844 31.9% Head of Data Science £91,993 30.1% Data Science Lead £68,278 6.5% Machine Learning Engineer £66,505 6.5% Computer Vision Engineer £70,133 4.1% Data Scientist £63,073 4.0% Algorithm Specialist £100,634 1.7%



10 AI jobs with falling salaries

Job Title Average Salary Salary % Change (2023-2025) Senior Data Scientist £85,368 -27.4% AI Engineer £89,780 -26.8% Data Science Engineer £53,534 -19.8% MLOps Engineer £69,256 -16.8% Data Science Manager £75,975 -16.5% Junior Data Scientist £42,960 -12.9% Robotics Engineer £46,825 -10.9% Senior Machine Learning Engineer £88,056 -9.1% Lead Data Scientist £85,462 -5.2% AI Software Developer £70,727 -0.7%

What’s driving the shift in AI-related jobs?

Rise in automation and AI systems are becoming more prevalent to sectors such as logistics, healthcare and manufacturing. Greater investment in the software, leading to field service engineers (+0.5%) to deploy and maintain intelligence machines. Saturated traditional AI market leading to higher market competition and salary stagnation.

Spokesperson from CV-Library.co.uk:

“Salaries for AI-related roles in the UK over the past three years have shown mixed trends. While high-paying positions like Algorithm Specialist remain at the top of the salary charts, the average wage has declined, suggesting broader market trends.

In contrast, roles such as Robotics Software Engineer and Principal Data Scientist are gaining momentum, potentially driven by automation demands and the need for data-driven business strategies. Overall, AI-related roles have experienced a 0.5% year-on-year decline in salary growth, reflecting a competitive market that is continually evolving. For both candidates and employers, it’s therefore vital to stay aligned with industry priorities.”

CV-Library has provided five ways candidates can maximise career growth opportunities:

Showcase your portfolio – maintain a portfolio that highlights your most impactful work. Demonstrate how you’ve applied AI skills in real-world projects that can set you apart from other candidates.

Specialise in emerging AI fields – with robotics and physical AI system roles on the rise, candidates should consider certifications in robotics programming or deepen their knowledge in real-time computing. These skills will strengthen a candidate’s position in the market.

Upskill – and upskill some more – to stay at the forefront of AI innovation, candidates must continuously learn. Enrol in courses and certification programmes that align with emerging technologies will allow candidates to stand out.

Network and join communities – candidates should immerse themselves in the AI community, from actively engaging in conversations on social media, to attending events, or joining relevant online forums, it can unlock potential job leads, collaboration and mentorship.