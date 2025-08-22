Thousands of Apprenticeship Opportunities Created through School Rebuilding Programme

13,000 construction opportunities for apprentices and T-level students to help build new state of the art school buildings

Supported by an almost £20bn investment into the School Rebuilding Programme.

Upskilling the domestic workforce will create opportunities, deliver national infrastructure, housing, and care and drive economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.

Thousands of aspiring construction workers are set to benefit from skills opportunities as the government rebuilds the nation’s schools, getting the country back on track by investing in the futures of young people at every stage.

The School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £20 billion investment through to 2035, will rebuild over 750 schools while providing over 13,000 construction apprenticeship and training opportunities across the country.

The programme will rebuild pride in our classrooms while training up more skilled brickies, electricians and carpenters to succeed in careers that will help the country prosper.

Work has been ongoing at 60 School Rebuilding Programme schools over the summer, with 254 projects having been progressed under this government with more schools being planned, designed and built.

It is a critical step in delivering the government’s Plan for Change – backing our young people, driving growth and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Our £20bn investment in schools is about more than just buildings – it’s about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is firmly in their corner.

“We’re not just constructing better classrooms, we’re constructing careers for thousands of young people, creating more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive.

“Our Plan for Change is breaking down barriers to opportunity, investing in our young people to build our countries future.”

At the recent Spending Review, the Chancellor confirmed 250 additional schools will be added to the School Rebuilding Programme, bringing the total to well over 750. This builds on further investment, which will reach £3 billion a year for capital maintenance and improvement of the school and college estate by 2035.

The Department for Education require all contractors to provide apprenticeships and training opportunities – helping reduce the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), by providing 13,000 opportunities with clear routes into well-paid careers.

Ben Davies, an apprentice site Manager with Morgan Sindall, is working on the rebuild of Carleton High school less than a mile from his house. Alongside his apprenticeship he also holds talks with students at the school on accessing careers in the construction industry.

The programme forms part of the government’s broader commitment to driving up apprenticeship opportunities across all sectors as part of its mission to break down barriers to opportunity. Work is already underway, following the announcement of the 10 colleges which will form a nationwide network of Construction Technical Excellence Colleges, training as many as 60,000 future builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters and plumbers to get Britain building.

Through high-quality apprenticeships and skills training, the government is ensuring every young person can follow the pathway that is right for them, building the skilled workforce needed for economic growth.

The skilled workforce developed through the programme will also support the government’s broader mission to rebuild Britain, including the commitment to deliver 1.5 million new homes over this Parliament.