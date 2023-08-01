Shopping Cart

From education to employment

July’s Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor August 1, 2023
0 Comments
FE News top 3 July

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month on FE News we had the epic finale to our reel series ‘Neurodiversity: Empowering Learning and Employment Season Finale!‘ with Cognassist. You may have also spotted that we have started releasing speakers for the FE Collective! So make sure to check out our socials and find out more about the FE Collective.

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see July’s most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: July 2023

In third place we have: Transforming Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation: Empowering Educators for an Inclusive Global Learning Environment

By Abeer Al Khalifa, Pre-University Education President (Qatar Foundation)

In second place we have: Five takeaways from AELP National Conference 2023

By Simon Ashworth, Director of Policy, AELP

Finally, in first place this month is: Is the Perfect Storm of Apprenticeship Quality Brewing?

By Lou Doyle, CEO of Mesma

Published in: Education, Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

