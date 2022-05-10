Training provider expands Blackpool team

PHX Training (@phxtraining), which offers back to work support and workplace training from its centre at Blackpool Enterprise Zone on Lytham Road, has hired Pete Mulder to lead its growing team.

Pete joins the Blackpool team along with two new Kickstart employees to support help local people complete training courses to improve skills and get back to work.

Despite Blackpool’s unemployment rate falling following the pandemic, jobless claimants in the town are still around double the national average. Helping local people to reskill and offer support to find work in the new economy is key to making a difference, according to Peter.

He said: “Our team in Blackpool is making a real difference to people’s lives, helping them to gain qualifications and learn new skills which help them to become more employable.

“For people who may have been made redundant, retraining to find work in a new sector can seem daunting, but our team are here to support people every step of the way, from creating a training plan through to supporting people on applications and interview techniques.”

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director at PHX Training added: “We’re delighted to add Pete’s experience and enthusiasm to our growing Blackpool team. Across the North West we are supporting people to retrain and find work again.

“Getting started with training is as easy as a simple phone call, visiting our centre on Lytham Road or simply sending us an email or Facebook message. Before you know it, you could be completing a qualification and be ready to re-enter the world of work.”

PHX Training has training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

In addition to Journey 2 Work support, PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

