Transforming Lives: NPTC Group of Colleges Launches Partnership with Wildfox Resorts Group Ltd

A groundbreaking initiative which will breathe new life into the Afan Valley has been launched by NPTC Group of Colleges.

The Skills Ranger Scheme is aimed at empowering individuals and transforming communities. The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is led by NPTC Group of Colleges, in collaboration with Wildfox Resorts Ltd, Neath Port Talbot Council, Regional Learning Skills Partnership, and NPT Voluntary Service. It aims to address the pressing need for employer-ready skills training and will support the strategic economic growth plans of the local authority.

It seeks to link grassroots learning and skills development with new career pathways in the Wildfox Resorts Group Ltd and other local and regional employment opportunities.

The focus will be on forging strong partnerships between the College, schools, community groups, voluntary organisations and businesses. The Skills Ranger Scheme will integrate education opportunities, ensuring a seamless transition with local businesses to create a network of employment opportunities and apprenticeships.

Working alongside 2B Enterprising in local schools, the College is looking to engage with the wider community and utilise community centres and local venues to serve as hubs for project activities, fostering a sense of inclusivity and accessibility as an important outcome for the project.

Another important feature of the project is sustainable and environmental responsibility; highlighting initiatives such as incorporating eco-friendly practices in workshops, promoting digital skills to reduce paper usage, and emphasising dedication to renewable energy and landscape restoration.

Gemma Charnock, Vice Principal: Corporate, at NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“The Skills Ranger Scheme invites individuals of all ages in the Afan Valley and surrounding areas to join the College in building futures. Whether people are seeking to upskill or reskill for employment, the project offers a range of workshops, seminars, mentoring sessions, and career fairs to support pathways to success.”

Andrew Price, Director of Development for Wildfox Resorts confirmed:

“Building on the local heritage event celebrating the Afan Valley, the Skills Ranger Scheme is an important stepping stone to engage with communities about employment prospects and connecting people to training and future jobs. This project provides an early opportunity to start to think about the future and try out something new”.