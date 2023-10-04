UCG student shines on world stage

Gymnastics star Marfa has the World at her feet

A City of Westminster College (CWC) student had a Spanish summer holiday to remember… competing at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships!

Marfa Ekimova, fresh from finishing her second year of study for an NCFE Level 3 Diploma/Extended Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity, was selected as Great Britain’s sole representative at the global event in Valencia, Spain, at the end of August.

Accompanied by coach Rachel Ennis, the West London Gymnastics club star was joined by 231 other gymnasts from 62 nations across the world. She competed in all four disciplines — Hoop (25.750), Ball (28.450), Clubs (28.050) and Ribbon (26.600) — to achieve a points total of 83.100 and finish 45th overall.

Marfa said: “To represent Great Britain amongst the best in the world was an absolute honour and it’s been my dream to compete in Spain.

“Nerves are just part of the competition. My goal was to perform my routine the best I could to the maximum and enjoy the whole experience.”

It has been quite a year for the 18-year-old, who was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and moved to London when she was two years old.

In February, Marfa achieved a stunning silver medal overall at the Elegance Cup event in Calais, France.

Then, in April, she was nominated for Olympic Athlete of the Year after British Gymnastics included Marfa in its four-strong shortlist for the prestigious prize — just missing out on taking top spot, with BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Jessica Gadirova and world champion Giarnni Regini-Moran being voted joint winners by the judging panel.

Stephen Davis, Group Principal and CEO of the United Colleges Group, said:

“Marfa’s selection by Team GB to compete at the World Rhythmic Championships is testament to her hard work and dedication.

“Seeing a student perform on the world stage is a source of immense pride to everyone at United Colleges Group.”

