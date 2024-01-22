Unique Esports studio will boost gaming industry in Scotland

@BordersCollege has officially opened the doors to its new Esports studio, with Scottish games industry leaders and educators at the launch.

The new Esports facility, based at the college’s Scottish Borders Campus, is billed as ‘a first of its kind in the region’.

Staff, guests, and students were all in attendance as the studio was officially opened by CEO for Esports Scotland, James Hood, and Borders College Principal, Pete Smith.

James commented:

“It was an honour to be invited to officially open the College’s Esports studio. The facility shows their commitment to not only providing students with the best hands-on learning experience in a unique environment but an exceptional venue that can accommodate a wide range of Esports, games and creative technology organisations.”

The facility features 18 cutting edge top spec gaming PCs, gaming consoles, including an X Box and Play Station, top tech gaming furniture and equipment, and a dedicated room designed for Esports. Large screens and a tracking webcam will also provide remote learning opportunities.

As part of the launch event, attendees had the opportunity to network and tour the facility, and witness live demonstrations from the first cohort of Esports students.

The college hopes to give students a hands-on learning experience with the studio and provide a venue to accommodate Esports, gaming and creative technology organisations.

Borders College Principal Pete Smith said:

“I am thrilled to be able to unveil our new state-of-the-art Esports facility at our Galashiels Campus. This launch marks an exciting milestone for our college and the Esports and gaming industry in Scotland.

“We’re excited to see the incredible opportunities this space will offer our students, partners, and the gaming community.”

As well as running the new course, the College is also in talks with several schools about running Esports sessions on campus and remotely.

