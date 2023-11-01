Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

United Kingdom University Students Over-indexing on Skills to Prepare for Competitive Job Market 

Instructure November 1, 2023
0 Comments
group gathered around a computer

Skills-based learning is more in demand than ever as recruiters up the ante in talent race, according to edtech company Instructure’s global report

Instructure Holdings, Inc, the leading learning platform and maker of VLE Canvas, announced today findings from its annual State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education Report. As recruiters increasingly focused on hiring for specific skills and attributes rather than only degrees, the report finds that 70% of UK students in higher education are now considering skills-based learning opportunities in addition to their degree.

The 2023 State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education Report – which was commissioned in partnership with Hanover Research, was presented today in Liverpool to leaders and faculty from some of the top UK higher education institutions during Instructure’s CanvasConnect event. 

The survey highlights findings from 522 UK higher education students and 99 UK university administrators and faculty members. Among the findings, the survey revealed that UK students are considering the following skills-based learning opportunities for career advancement while at university: 

  • Apprenticeships (52%) 
  • Certificates (47%)
  • Micro-credentials and Badges (14%)

In addition, almost half (48%) of UK students see the immediate workforce opportunities available from a degree as being one of the most important factors in their decision to enrol in a university. 

Unsurprisingly, 60% of UK students choose to pursue skills-based opportunities for career advancement.

Daniel Hill, Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Instructure, commented:

“Our research shows that those institutions who are diversifying their offerings and innovating on an apprenticeship and micro-credentialing strategy are better placed to thrive amongst this new generation of students. In order to deliver on those strategies, a wider learning platform that enables flexible learning pathways and a world class student and administrative experience has never been more important.”

Given the change in perception of what universities should be offering students as we move into 2024, it’s positive to see that half (50%) of UK students surveyed said their institutions offer certificates and apprenticeships (41%). However, 18% of students and 12% of educators still aren’t sure about what upskilling and reskilling options their institution offers to supplement traditional degree offerings.

The survey also revealed data associated with access to technology, the desire for generative AI guidelines and training, and the need for mental health support as key trends and challenges impacting higher education student success and engagement worldwide. Read the report here.

Survey Methodology

The 2023 State of Student Success and Engagement in Higher Education survey was developed in coordination with Hanover Research and fielded in July 2023. After fielding and data, the study consisted of 6,100 qualified, completed responses, 4,850 students and 1,250 faculty members, academic staff and administrators in 17 countries. The data was then cut into crosstabs by region, country and role, along with various additional subsegments, such as socio-economic status. We performed statistical significance testing across segments with a 95% confidence level using a Z-Test with p = less than 0.05 and a margin of error +/- 1% for the overall sample size. For any questions regarding the underlying methodology or data, please contact us at [email protected]

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Employability, Skills and apprenticeships
Instructure
We’re not only the makers of a leading learning management system. We're an education technology company with a mission to elevate student success, amplify the power of teaching, and inspire everyone to learn together.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .