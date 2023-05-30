University of Greenwich partners with marketing and events agencies

Greenwich students are getting a helping hand into the events industry thanks to a new partnership between the university, We Are Brandnew and DNEL.

Students will be able to access one of two new fully funded scholarships and have the opportunity to work with We Are Brandnew high profile clients, including Coca-Cola and Global Radio.

Two of the university’s Marketing and Events students will also have the chance to secure full-time roles with the company upon graduation, giving them an entry into the industry.

The new three-year partnership was signed in May with the first scholarships/placements due to be offered in 2024.

The collaboration is part of the university’s goal to help make South-East London a more attractive place to live, work and study and will give students opportunities that will support both their personal and professional development.

Yvette Fofah, Partnership Relationship Manager at the University of Greenwich, said:

“This new partnership will give our students access to fantastic work experience opportunities and the chance to learn from one of the industry leaders in experiential events & marketing in the UK. We’re very excited to be working with both agencies to deliver a wide-range of developmental opportunities to give our students the best possible chance of success in their future careers.”

Darren New, Founder of We are Brandnew & MD of DNEL said:

“We are so proud to be a partner of The University of Greenwich. It’s extremely important to us to utilise the power of partnerships to continue building a sustainable and bright future for current and future generations of students.”

We Are Brandnew is a specialist sustainable marketing solutions agency focusing on ethical and sustainable campaigns, DNEL is an established experiential events & production company.

