US Beauty Academy Founder Wins Entrepreneurs Institute’s Wealth Dynamics Masters Program

Lynn Cao, founder of V Tran Beauty Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been announced as the winner of the recent Entrepreneurs Institute’s (EI) Wealth Dynamics Masters Program. This global training program is a bi-annual event attended by entrepreneurs from all over the world and from all different entrepreneur levels as determined by the Entrepreneur Quiz in GeniusU – geniusu.com

Lynn launched V Tran Beauty Academy in 2005, which provides training and personal support to students wanting to pursue an esthetics business career. The academy offers state certified manicure and esthetics licensing courses and can be complete online. Using the key strategies learnt in the Wealth Dynamics Masters, Lynn is now upscaling her business to maximize revenue, profit and cash flow.

On being announced as the winner of the Wealth Dynamics Masters, Lynn stated, ”I am delighted, it’s such an honor to win. I am excited to apply the learnings to my business and expand globally! Thanks so much to Entrepreneurs Institute for making this possible.”

The lead program facilitator and Chief Executive Officer of Entrepreneurs Institute, Michelle Clarke, congratulated Lynn commenting, “Lynn may well be the next entrepreneur to hit a billion dollars’ worth of sales in the next ten years.”

Although Lynn had no formal business plan or idea of how to grow the business when she signed up for the Wealth Dynamics Masters, she found after attending that she was really thinking at a way larger scale about the current and potential future success of her business.

Lynn recognized that in the United States (US) there has been an overwhelming shortage of experienced nail technicians and understaffed salons, yet the demand for nail care was still high. This gave her the idea of not only providing beauty and nail services to the public but also creating an academy to train students wishing to become nail and beauty technicians.

Originally from Vietnam, Lynn has close ties with the Vietnamese community, both back home and in the US and invests much energy into sharing learnings from her mentor, Roger James Hamilton, Founder of Genius Group, to encourage others to seek and pursue financial freedom and success.

