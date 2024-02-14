Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Visitors flock to Shipley College Apprenticeships Unlocked event

FE News Editor February 14, 2024
0 Comments
Shipley College staff and students

An apprenticeship recruitment event hosted by Shipley College attracted hundreds of visitors last week.

Apprenticeships Unlocked offered people the chance to find out more about local apprenticeship opportunities and the many vacancies available across the Bradford district to connect companies with potential new employees.

The venue, Victoria Hall in Saltaire, was filled with employers from sectors such as IT & Digital, Manufacturing, Public Services and Engineering, offering visitors a wide range of vacancies and careers to choose from.

Training providers including SkillsHouse Bradford were also able to provide expert personalised advice to those looking into starting a career with an apprenticeship.

Shazad Shah from iTax Accountants was among the employers who attended to give visitors a greater understanding of the apprenticeships they offer said:

# “At iTax Accountants, we believe in investing in the next generation, and events like these are crucial steps towards building a brighter future together.”

Paige Smith from Specsavers explained that:

“It was nice to be able to inspire the younger generation into thinking of the other career paths and possibilities within different companies such as ourselves. It was also great to connect with other companies and hear about their ways of offering sustainability to the apprentices coming in through their doors and will help us build on what we have here in Specsavers.”

Sonia Patel, Business Engagement Officer at Shipley College explains:

“Apprenticeships are a great option for people of any age – they can get hands-on experience in their preferred field, earn a salary and gain a valuable qualification all at the same time. We find that lots of our apprentices also end up being offered full-time employment.”

The event is an annual networking and recruitment opportunity for people across the Bradford district and was heldin collaboration with SkillsHouse, Keighley College, Bradford College, West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges and Bradford District CTE.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .