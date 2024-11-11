VTCT Announces Major Rebrand

For over 60 years, VTCT has been in vocational education. Today, we’re taking a bold step forward by introducing VTCT Skills—a unified brand that reflects our rich heritage and our exciting vision for the future.

This new identity brings VTCT, Skillsfirst, and Skills for Logistics under one banner. By combining our expertise across key sectors including early years, health and social care, and logistics, we hope to transform even more lives through skills.

Setting a New Standard for Skills Worldwide

Our mission remains unchanged: to set a new standard for skills worldwide. Guided by our core values of Partnership, Expertise, Ease, Collaboration, and Energy, we’re dedicated to helping our customers think bigger and achieve more.

Introducing Our Guiding Values

Partnership: We’re committed to being there for our customers and learners, understanding their needs, and supporting them every step of the way.

We’re committed to being there for our customers and learners, understanding their needs, and supporting them every step of the way. Expertise: Our years of experience in vocational education enable us to set high standards and deliver quality learning that meets the changing needs of learners and industries.

Our years of experience in vocational education enable us to set high standards and deliver quality learning that meets the changing needs of learners and industries. Ease: We focus on making things simple and clear, while maintaining rigorous quality assurance practices.

We focus on making things simple and clear, while maintaining rigorous quality assurance practices. Collaboration: We believe in working together to create the best outcomes, building on our tradition of partnering with others for maximum impact.

We believe in working together to create the best outcomes, building on our tradition of partnering with others for maximum impact. Energy: We’re passionate about our work and aim to inspire others with our enthusiasm.

A New Look for a New Era

As part of our rebrand, we’ve introduced a new colour palette and design that reflect our energetic approach. The vibrant style is intended to inspire and bring the forward momentum of VTCT Skills to life.

Our new era begins at 1pm on Monday 11th November with the launch of our brand-new, fully responsive

website, complete with enhanced navigation and search. You’ll see our other channels updated over the course of

the following months, with our regulated content being re-branded from January 2025 onwards. Alan Woods OBE, Chief Executive comments:

“Skills are the foundation that both learners and industries rely on, no matter how much the world changes. This rebrand isn’t just about a new name—it’s about our reinforcing our commitment to equipping learners with the skills that endure, bringing real value to the industries they shape.”

Collette Lux Chief Commercial Officer comments:

“We’re building on the strengths that have always defined us, while renewing our dedication to making a positive impact together. As we move forward, we invite you to be part of our journey with VTCT Skills —a brand built on a strong foundation, ready to shape the future of vocational skills.”