Welsh training take apprenticeships success showcase to heart of government

An Apprenticeships Fair held at the Senedd in Cardiff on Wednesday has been declared a “fantastic” success by Welsh work-based learning providers.

Members of the Senedd, apprenticeship providers, apprentices and employers joined forces to celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales 2025 at the heart of Welsh Government.

The event was jointly organised by National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and CollegesWales (ColegauCymru) and hosted by the Cross-Party Group on Apprenticeships, co-chaired by Luke Fletcher MS and Joyce Watson MS.

All 10 work-based learning contract commission holders attended the event, which attracted Members of the Senedd and representatives of the Welsh Government and Medr.

Vikki Howells, Minister for Further and High Education, delivered the keynote speech on behalf of Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, who was unable to attend.

“I am delighted to have been given this opportunity to help celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales,” she said. “This is a time to recognise the many wonderful achievements of apprentices in Wales and encourage more individuals and businesses to get involved and experience the benefits an apprenticeship can bring.

“We are committed to preparing learners in Wales for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and apprenticeships provide practical, hands-on experience that complements academic learning.”

Fellow Labour MS, Joyce Watson, added:

“I was delighted to open this inspiring event and I want to thank all the apprentices and exhibitors who came to share their experiences.

“The event showcased the breadth of opportunities available in Wales. It celebrated the partnerships between educators, employers and policymakers, highlighting the crucial role apprenticeships play within the Welsh economy.

“The Welsh Government has set an ambitious target to create 125,000 apprenticeships by 2026, which I believe can be achieved with collaboration and innovation.”

A joint statement from the NTFW and ColegauCymru said:

“Apprenticeships are vital to building a skilled workforce and supporting the Welsh economy. They provide life-changing opportunities for individuals to earn, learn, and thrive, while helping businesses grow and succeed.

“The Apprenticeship Fair was a fantastic platform to showcase the breadth of talent and innovation that apprenticeships bring to Wales. We were proud to celebrate the achievements of apprentices during Apprenticeship Week Wales and reaffirm our commitment to championing this essential pathway for learners and employers alike.

“The NTFW and ColegauCymru are proud to champion initiatives like the Apprenticeship Fair, which celebrated the achievements of apprentices and showcased the vital role they play in creating a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Wales.

“The Senedd event achieved its mission of showcasing the skills of apprentices and highlighting why more investment is needed in apprenticeship pathways to achieve the Welsh Government’s economic growth priority.