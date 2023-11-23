West Midlands-trained HS2 apprentice scoops up regional Apprentice of the Year Award

A talented HS2 apprentice, trained by a leading independent training provider, is celebrating after winning the prestigious West Midlands Apprentice of the Year Award on October 12, 2023.

Beatriz Ramos Albert was presented with the award at the Hyatt Regency in Birmingham, earning her place as a finalist in the National Apprenticeship Awards, set to be held at the end of this month.

The young apprentice is training with MBKB, a West-Midlands based and Ofsted ‘outstanding’ training provider, as part of their Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Practitioner Apprenticeship.

Celebrating her success, Beatriz said: “I’m thrilled to win this award, and I owe a huge part of this success to the support and mentorship I’ve received from everyone at MBKB.”

The awards ceremony, which celebrated the achievements of apprentices across the region, invited finalists and their employers to witness the celebration of young talent. Beatriz’s nomination, supported by HS2, highlighted her significant achievements and impact within the organisation.

Beatriz’s dedication to her role goes above and beyond expectations. She has been a passionate advocate for HS2’s work within communities and the environment, notably coordinating an environmental volunteering day, which even say the CEO’s involvement.

Beatriz has been pivotal in raising awareness of HS2’s initiatives, but she has also generated funds through innovative projects like the “Tycoon Challenge”. Her leadership and organisation in this event helped to raise £600. Furthermore, her significant contribution to supporting young women from under-represented groups through the Young Adults work experience program stands as a testament to her inclusive approach and ability to inspire.

Beatriz, along with other regional finalists, will be attending the national awards ceremony in London on 29 November 2023. This event will bring together the brightest and most dedicated apprentices from across the country, celebrating their achievements and contributions to their respective industries.

MBKB and HS2 are incredibly proud of Beatriz’s achievements and are excited to support her as she progresses to the national stage of the Apprenticeship Awards.

Mark Bremner, Chief Executive of Ofsted ‘outstanding’ training provider, MBKB, said:

“As the CEO of MBKB, I have had the privilege of observing and training a wide range of talented individuals, but Beatriz stands out for her dedication. Her exceptional work ethic, combined with a genuine passion for making a positive impact on both her organisation and the broader community, truly sets her apart.

“Beatriz’s proactive approach in leading initiatives, her ability to inspire and bring about tangible changes, and her commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable practices are exemplary. Her recognition as the West Midlands Apprentice of the Year is not just a testament to her personal excellence but also underscores the bright future of our industry, which is increasingly shaped by socially responsible and visionary professionals like her.

“We at MBKB are immensely proud of her achievements and are excited to see how her career will unfold, both as a contributor in the field and as an inspiration to the next generation of professionals.”

