Widening Sector Skills Shortage Addressed by New CIM Ofqual Regulated Specialist Awards

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has launched their new Level 6 Specialist Awards, consisting of short, nine credit qualifications covering a range of skills including SEO and paid search management, content strategy, social media management, ecommerce, and AI marketing.

The announcement comes in the midst of an industry skills shortage, with the Specialist Awards providing marketers a means of upskilling that is cost effective, flexible and convenient. In addition to this, a key advantage of the new Specialist Awards is that they are assessed through an on-screen multiple choice test, which allows marketers quick access to these valuable qualifications. This flexibility also allows marketers to study the topics or specialist areas they need to advance within their roles and drive business growth alongside their day jobs.

CIM’s awards are Ofqual regulated, ensuring the highest level of quality and credibility, as set by the government. Employers, universities, and educational institutions have been involved in the development and recognise and value these qualifications, making them highly advantageous for marketing professionals seeking career growth opportunities.

Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at CIM, commented:

“We understand that staying ahead in our industry requires being adaptable. That’s why we’re proud to have developed our New Level 6 Specialist Awards, for marketers. These qualifications empower individuals to continuously develop the skills they need to succeed and be recognied within the industry. Our qualifications are highly respected across industry, ensuring that you’ll have the skills and knowledge to thrive.”

The modules available include:

AI Marketing: Covers the application of AI in marketing, the impact of AI within organisations, and creating effective plans to respond to AI developments. SEO and Paid Search Management: Develops strategic skills for organic and paid search Content Strategy: Covers targeted content strategy development, planning and distribution of content, and creating effective copy for diverse audiences. Social Media Management: Covers creating an integrated social media strategy, effective social media management, and performance assessment of activities. Ecommerce: Advises best practices in ecommerce website development and building an effective inbound marketing strategy.

Jones continued: “Marketers who enrol in the CIM Level 6 Specialist Awards will benefit from the flexibility to tailor their learning to suit their current and aspirational career needs. These qualifications offer professionals the opportunity to gain a recognised qualification without a significant time or financial commitment.”

The Specialist Awards sit alongside CIM’s Professional Qualifications suite, and allow two of the Awards to be utilised as an exemption against an elective module within the either the Diploma in Professional Marketing or the Diploma in Professional Digital Marketing Pathway at Level 6.

The CIM Level 6 Specialist Awards has been piloted from the 6th July with selected Delivery Partners and reviewed in early 2024 to ensure their continued relevance and effectiveness. First assessments are available from late September. To sign up for a Specialist Award, interested individuals can visit CIM’s website and choose one of the selected pilot accredited study centres.

Published in