Winners Announced At The 9th RateMyApprenticeship Awards

The winners and finalists of the 2023 RateMyApprenticeship Awards, organised by RateMyApprenticeship.co.uk, were announced on Thursday 20th July.

Over three hundred of the industry’s finest came together virtually to celebrate the outstanding achievements of apprenticeship employers and training providers across the country.

The Best Apprenticeship Employers and the Best 50 Training Providers for 2023-24 were Estate Agents and Lettings company, Savills, as the top Apprenticeship Employer and Paragon Skills, the top Training Provider, based on first-hand reviews from apprentices across the country.

The audience was introduced to special guest speaker and co-host of the awards, Tim Campbell, MBE, who led the panel discussion with two employers; Serena Phillips from Savills and Rebecca Sinclair from EY who shared how their businesses have adapted to the boom in apprenticeships, whilst also sharing their thoughts on upcoming headwinds such as the rise in cost of living and AI.

During the event, Ollie Sidwell, Co-Founder of RateMyApprenticeship shared valuable insights and trends from the reviews collected from thousands of apprentices across the UK. He also shared the research from the last five years and looked at how the apprenticeship market has grown astronomically.

The Best Apprenticeship Employers and the Best 50 Training Providers for 2023-24 were then announced in descending order, based entirely on the anonymous peer-to-peer feedback from apprentices, left within reviews on RateMyApprenticeship.

