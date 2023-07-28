Workpays Expands Offerings with Chartered Management Institute Qualifications

Workpays are thrilled to announce the integration of Chartered Management Institute (CMI) qualifications into their extensive range of offerings.

This strategic move aims to empower professionals with valuable skills and internationally recognised credentials, reinforcing their commitment to fostering career growth and helping you to achieve success.

The Chartered Management Institute, widely regarded as a leading professional body for management and leadership qualifications, offers a host of benefits that resonate with individuals and organisations across industries.

CMI qualifications not only enhance employability but also open doors to higher-paying roles and increased job satisfaction. With CMI’s industry-recognised credentials, professionals can differentiate themselves in the job market, showcase their commitment to continuous improvement, and gain a competitive edge.

With Workpays’ expertise in providing tailored training solutions and CMI’s prestigious qualifications, professionals can now access a comprehensive suite of programmes that cater to their specific needs and goals. Whether through online courses or blended learning, Workpays ensures flexibility and accessibility for individuals at different stages of their career journey.

By introducing Chartered Management Institute qualifications, Workpays reaffirms its dedication to empowering professionals with the knowledge, skills, and credentials necessary for success.

Find out more about our CMI qualifications

Published in