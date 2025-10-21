Young tradespeople win competition

Twelve students have had the chance to experience working life on a building site, having won an electrical and plumbing competition at their college.

The winning students, who all study at Barking & Dagenham College, were selected after taking part in a tough competition at the College which saw them put their electrical and plumbing skills to the ultimate test.

Guest judges, Paul McDermott and Peter Hodgson from Colne Valley Electrical monitored the three-hour long competition, alongside James Colwell from the Vistry Group and College tutors.

Choosing the winners however proved just as difficult! Impressed with what they saw, the judges finally decided to award six electrical students and six plumbing students with the prize.The successful students were offered the chance to work on the Beam Park site, a new development on the former home of one of the largest car plants in the world.

Paul McDermott said, “It was a pleasure to be invited along by Vistry to help judge the electrical students. Although we could only pick six students, all showed very high standards and commitment to their learning”

Peter Hodgson added, “Judging such a good standard of plumbing students proved to be a bit more of a challenge than I thought it’d be, as I could only choose six. A very enjoyable day getting to see how tomorrow’s plumbers are being taught”

The placement is also an ideal opportunity to show just what talent the students have to prospective employees. Both Colne Valley Electrical, part of Colne Valley Group, an Essex based building services contractor specialising in residential new build schemes throughout London and the South East and Vistry, the country’s largest homebuilder, are strong supporters of Barking & Dagenham College and success in this week of work experience could lead to future apprenticeship opportunities for the students.

As Zoe Richardson, Skills Events & Development Manager, Barking & Dagenham College explains: “The competition was fantastic and seeing the look on the students’ faces when the winners were announced was absolutely priceless. Having the opportunity to work on a real building site gives the students the ultimate first-hand experience into what their careers could look like when they finish their studies. We are incredibly lucky to be supported by such fantastic employers. It’s these sorts of experiences which can really set our students apart and really prepare them for the world of work.”

Caroline Richardson, Divisional Head of Social Value, Vistry East London comments: “We are so pleased to be able to support Barking and Dagenham College with this wonderful competition. We are committed to helping the next generation into the construction industry, and events and activities like this really help to showcase talent to our partners and subcontractors”

Caroline’s colleague James Colwell, Employment and Training Manager adds: “We were really impressed by the standard of candidates that took part in the competition. Barking and Dagenham College have done an outstanding job preparing individuals for employment”