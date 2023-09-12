adi Group Recognised Within the World’s Top 5% Sustainable Businesses with Gold EcoVadis Accreditation

Leading Midlands-based engineering firm adi Group has yet again been recognised for its sustainable and socially responsible practices, having been awarded the Gold EcoVadis Medal.

Globally renowned company EcoVadis recognises businesses that, through a formal assessment, have shown their ability to effectively address sustainability criteria including environment, ethics, labour and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

This places adi Group in the top 5% of businesses that have successfully demonstrated their adherence to sustainable practices, with the firm having attained this milestone with a Gold or Platinum score every year since 2015.

Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group, expressed his delight at the business’ latest achievement:

“Achieving and retaining such a prestigious accreditation goes to show just how much we have invested into building a company that upholds responsible business values – something we believe to be of utmost importance.

“Through our responsible business committee, we work to identify areas where we can maximise our sustainability efforts to be a socially responsible business our employees, our community and our clients can be proud of,” he said.

And the business does so in a range of ways, from being a pioneer in supporting the local community with a plethora of charity events, to implementing more sustainable internal processes within the likes of health and safety, diversity in recruitment, energy efficiency and much more.

Through the years, adi has supported and continues to support a range of causes of importance as well as purpose-led organisations and events, including MacMillan Cancer Support, the WES Lottie Tour, Keep Britain Tidy, Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital, The 5% Club and many more, making a positive impact in the region and beyond.

Not only that, but adi Group is also committed to promoting social responsibility within the wider engineering sector, helping plug the national engineering skills gap by offering quality pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship schemes.

Actively inspiring the next generation of UK engineers and changing the way they perceive career opportunities in the engineering sector for the better, adi is making great strides in fostering a more sustainable future for the field.

On an internal level, adi delivers a structured and proactive approach to health and safety and working conditions, which has also won the company the coveted Gold Medal, awarded for 5 consecutive Golds, from RoSPA’s Health and Safety Awards.

adi Group is leading by example when it comes to energy consumption, waste management and responsible information practices. Having partnered with bp Target Neutral, adi is committed to reducing their carbon footprint to safeguard our planet, and since 2015, the firm has offset over 8,467 tonnes of CO2e.

Commenting on the business’ overall sustainability strategy, Alan said:

“We believe we have a duty to our industry, our community, our employees and our planet – that’s why our strategy encompasses several areas, from diversity and inclusion to health and safety, to supporting the local community, to protecting our environment.

“We actively invest time and resources into CSR, focusing on the whole sustainability spectrum. And we plan to continue to increase our efforts to do our part in making the world a better place.”

