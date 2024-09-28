Will Foundation Apprenticeships change the NEET figures? | FE Soundbite 765

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 765: September 28th, 2024. Will Foundation Apprenticeships change the NEET figures? What can we learn from the last time we had shorter Apprenticeships in 2011 / 12? Will Level 7 changes affect employers and struggling Universities? Will this create growth in ‘the missing middle’ of Level 4 and 5 Apprenticeships. See more below:

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

A really busy and impactful week for FE and Skills

It’s been quite a week in the world of skills and apprenticeships! PM Keir Starmer’s recent announcement on Foundation Apprenticeships has stirred up a whirlwind of questions and possibilities. Are we finally addressing the drop in young people starting Entry level Apprenticeships, or are we potentially missing the mark? From the intriguing timing of Skills England’s first report to the complexities of Level 7 Apprenticeships funding, there’s a lot to unpack.

Meanwhile, I’m gearing up for an exciting trip to Singapore for the Global LifeLong Learning Summit, focusing on AI and Lifelong Learning. With the FE + Skills Collective event on the horizon too, we’re in for some thought-provoking discussions on the future of learning and work.. and equipping our educators and leaders.

Let’s dive into these hot topics, exploring everything from the ‘missing middle’ of Level 4 and 5 qualifications to the lessons we can learn from past apprenticeship reforms.

Fantastic that we are encouraging more funding for young people to start Apprenticeships

Now on the surface, I am chuffed that we can see the Government finally addressing the drop in young people starting Entry level Apprenticeships. As Stephen Evans from Learning & Work highlighted that : “Apprenticeship numbers are down 34% since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy and other reforms, with young people bearing the brunt”. We also have 12% ‘ish of all 16-24 year olds are NEET. That is around 900,000 people! So something really needs to be done to address this.

BUT

Do young people want to do a Foundation Apprenticeship?

PM Keir Starmer announced the new Foundation Apprenticeship to address youth unemployment. My question is.. Do young people really want a Foundation Apprenticeship? It’s a crucial question as we consider the recent push for Level 2 and below programs. While some may be interested, many won’t be – especially those who’ve already completed A Levels, BTECs, T Levels, or Level 3 VTQs (eg level 3 qualifications). It’s unlikely these learners would want to step down to a Level 2 or below qualification.

Are we risking a situation where funding drives activity rather than meeting the real needs of employers and learners? Surely that is the point of Skills England? Are we potentially jumping into this with out the roadmap that Skills England could build with labour market data? A 34% drop in apprenticeships since 2011 is a pretty clear story using data. So something has to be done!

Instead of Foundation Levels, should we be looking at more incentives for Level 4 and 5 Apprenticeships?

The ‘missing middle’ of Level 4 and 5 qualifications has long been a gap in our skills system. Many learners complete Level 3, but then face a leap to a four-year Degree Apprenticeship. Often with Year 1 at a Level 4, Year 2 at a Level 5, Year 3 at Level 6 etc. The system is almost there to be ‘stackable’ or shorter Apprenticeships, but it is a far away from happening. Would Skills England and it’s data and Labour Market approach also help keep things relevant and meeting real needs.. and real progression for jobs. Help create an agile skills system (as this is what we need)!

What can we learn from shorter Apprenticeships lessons from 2011 and 2012?

Back in 2011, 2012, there was a campaign by some parts of the sector that was a bit ‘black and white’ in my opinion.. on Apprenticeships with a shorter duration. Remember the ‘Morrisons scandal’ of 2011 when 10% of all Apprenticeships were at Morrisons, which then created the changes and effectively the system we have now. What can we learn from all of this with the new shorter Apprenticeship proposals?

Should Apprenticeships remain for All Ages and All Levels?

Mandy Crawford Lee wrote a great article about Level 7 Apprenticeships and made a very interesting point that Aprenticeships should remain for All Ages.. and All Levels. By encouraging more young people onto Apprenticeships and into training, we shouldn’t then not encourage progression for all ages and levels (remember social mobility)!

Level 7 announcement what does this mean for Universities and Employers?

With the wording from DfE there potential I suspect, yeah, you can do a Level 7 Apprenticeship, but many will have to pay for it outside of the Levy pot … but what does this mean for big employers (with a big Levy pot) who need higher level skills in specialist areas like Data Science or pharmaceutical? As learning on the job and gaining higher level skills is great for both the employer and employee. Removing Level 7 altogether doesn’t seem like a greater flexibility.

So what does this mean for Employers going forward? Does it raise productivity? How will this also impact Universities, who have been really affected by dropping numbers in international students? Does this potentially mean there will be a massive growth area in Level 4 and 5. I hope so.. whilst keeping a Level 6 and 7 progression route. Interesting times ahead!

Skills England also launched their first report. What can we learn from 2011?

Skills England, also launched their first report: which highlighted that employer investment in training has been in steady decline over the past decade, with training expenditure at its lowest level since records began in 2011, with investment per employee down by 19% in real terms. Hang on…. was that 2011 again?! Interesting.

The Skills England report reminded me a bit of UKCES. I think bringing back the old UKCES data and analysis is spot on. Keep us on track using data. Could it help the Skills system be more agile to the fast changing world of work if it is more data and Labour Market led. I hope so!

Singapore and the GLLS 2024 : AI and Lifelong Learning Global Summit

So I am off to Singapore again for the Global LifeLong Learning Summit and this time the focus is AI and the impact on Lifelong Learning. Singapore has one of the best lifelong learning systems in the World and are seen to be a productivity powerhouse. I’m excited to bring back fresh perspectives to share at our upcoming FE + Skills Collective event, Bridging Policy and Pedagogy in partnership with ETF.

FE + Skills Collective Countdown

Speaking of the Collective, we have sold all of the tickets! The countdown to the event has begun, and we’ve even got our Collective mugs ready. It’s shaping up to be an exciting and insightful gathering, full of cool thinkers and maverick minds, I can’t wait!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week, we have loads of cool content for you!

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers