From education to employment

Children’s Mental Health Week: Sector Response

FE News Editor February 6, 2023
Children’s Mental Health Week 2023 will take place from 6-12 February 2023. This year’s theme is Let’s Connect. 

Sector Response

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“NAHT is a proud supporter of Children’s Mental Health Week which crucially raises awareness of the issues facing children and young people’s mental health.

“This year’s theme recognises the enormous toll the pandemic and successive lockdowns took on pupils’ mental wellbeing, with many children missing out on seeing their classmates and building their friendships.

“The week also coincides with Race Equality Week, and the two together provide an opportunity to recognise the impact that racism and discrimination can have on children’s mental health.

“Our members and their staff work hard to support pupils to develop positive and respectful relationships and build confidence in their social interactions, so that all students feel accepted and valued, but they cannot do this alone.

“The government must go further in ensuring schools have the resources they need to help pupils with their mental health, while at the same time investing more in early help and specialist treatment services in the community.”

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“In Children’s Mental Health Week we continue to call on the government to not just acknowledge the increase in children and young people who struggle with mental health issues but to make concrete investment and effective planning to tackle it.

“Schools need more than sticking-plaster approaches and cheap substitutes for specialists from the government. They need timely access to specialist mental health professionals and funding for the increased pastoral capacity that we know works, and they need it now. Years of young lives are being lost waiting for specialist support and it can’t go on.

“Teachers need time to get to know their students well rather than just racing them through an over-full curriculum towards high-stakes exams, all of which impacts negatively on student and teacher mental health.

“With increasing numbers of young people missing school because of mental health issues and a teacher recruitment and retention crisis, surely now is the time for the government to listen to young people, families and those professionals who work with them daily and to make the changes we need for every child to feel connected and to thrive.”

Published in: Social impact
FE News Editor

